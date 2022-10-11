Here are the best electric bikes you can buy at every price level in October 2022

With all of the e-bike testing we’ve performed here at Electrek, we have spent countless hours undertaking detailed hands-on testing of hundreds of electric bikes. Through the thousands of miles at this point, we’ve gotten to know these e-bikes inside and out, top to bottom and front to back. That dedication to real world e-bike testing has helped us find the best electric bicycles on the market for just about any budget.

Below you’ll find some of the top e-bikes we’ve hand-tested for every price range, current as of October 2022. Even with Fall in full swing, there’s still some good e-bike riding weather out there in many places. One of these electric bikes just might be your next set of wheels for some fun season-changing riding!

Best electric bikes under $1,000

The sub-$1,000 electric bike category is critical for a few reasons.

First, it’s pretty hard to produce a quality e-bike and sell it for under $1k. Most of the options in this price category make too many sacrifices in quality or longevity to earn a spot on this list as one of “the best”.

Second, many newcomers to the e-bike industry just aren’t prepared to drop several thousand dollars on a brand new concept, making this price range critical for many first time e-bike shoppers.

Fortunately, we’ve found some excellent options for cheap electric bikes that can still save you some serious dough.

Lectric XP LITE

The recently-unveiled Lectric XP LITE is likely the latest king of bang-for-your-buck electric bikes.

For years, the $999 Lectric XP 2.0 and its previous 1.0 predecessor reigned supreme in the budget electric bike category. That’s still a great bike, and we’ll discuss it next, but the recently-released and more affordable $799 Lectric XP LITE is an even more wallet-friendly electric bike.

That new e-bike offers some great riding at under 800 bucks.

It’s a throttle-enabled Class 2 folding electric bike with 20″ wheels, a max speed of 20 mph (32 km/h) and a motor rated for 300W continuous and 720W peak.

It’s not going to be the strongest hill climber, but it does get going quickly on flat and modestly hilly terrain.

This is the only e-bike in this price range that I know of with a 48V electrical system. All the other budget e-bikes under $800 use a 36V system and thus suffer from weaker power.

There are some things that you give up with this model, such as that the fenders aren’t included free. But for just $799, you’re still getting built-in lights, a hidden battery, large LCD display and a lightweight folder. Plus it comes in four color options.

There’s a lot of value there!

Lectric XP LITE quick specs

Motor: 300W (720W peak) geared rear hub motor

300W (720W peak) geared rear hub motor Top speed: 32 km/h (20 mph)

32 km/h (20 mph) Range: Claimed up to 72 km (40 mi), but less on throttle only

Claimed up to 72 km (40 mi), but less on throttle only Battery: 48V 7.8 Ah (375 Wh)

48V 7.8 Ah (375 Wh) Weight : 21 kg (46 lb)

: 21 kg (46 lb) Price: $799

Lectric XP 2.0 ST

Lectric XP 2.0

If you like the idea of a low-cost US-based company like Lectric eBikes but want something with more power than their XP LITE, consider the $999 Lectric XP 2.0. I my opinion, this is the current king of bang-for-your-buck electric bikes right now.

Between the fast 28 mph speed, comfortable ride with front suspension, nimble yet thick three-inch tires, and the powerful 800W peak-rated motor, the bike combines high performance with an awesome price.

There are both step-over and step-through frames available. To be honest, the frame member is low on both of them and so they’re both easy to mount, but I actually prefer the step-through. Even though low-step bikes are often considered to be “women’s bikes,” the Lectric XP 2.0 looks badass enough that no one would ever think of calling the step-through option a ladies bike. It’s just a more comfortable way to hop on and off.

Plus, the Lectric XP 2.0’s folding frame means you can bring this high-value e-bike with you in a car or truck. I know several people that keep one in their RV, and I’ve even heard of folks traveling with it on their boat or light airplane.

The company just unveiled longer range batteries for the XP 2.0 that add 45% more range. If you’re the kind of person that likes to ride fast, that battery will help you use that power for longer rides at higher speeds.

It’s hard to find a better combination of low cost and high performance anywhere in the e-bike market right now.

Check out my full in-depth review of the Lectric XP 2.0 here, or the step-through version here.

Lectric XP 2.0 quick specs

Motor: 500W (850W peak) geared rear hub motor

500W (850W peak) geared rear hub motor Top speed: 45 km/h (28 mph)

45 km/h (28 mph) Range: Claimed up to 72 km (45 mi), but less IRL

Claimed up to 72 km (45 mi), but less IRL Battery: 48V 9.6 Ah (460 Wh)

48V 9.6 Ah (460 Wh) Weight : 29 kg (64 lb)

: 29 kg (64 lb) Price: $999

Ride1Up Roadster V2

The Ride1Up Roadster V2 seems to hop back and forth in price from $995 to $1,095, depending on the time of year and current sale. Even when it falls just north of the $1k mark, the Roadster V2 is an awesome deal.

But you should know going in that this is very much a pedal-oriented e-bike. There’s no throttle and the motor is only moderately powerful, peaking at 500W. That means the Roadster V2 is best for someone who enjoys cycling and simply wants an assist motor to help them go faster and farther.

The belt-drive setup, low-weight design, and fast speed of up to 24 mph make this an incredible deal.

You can check out my full, in-depth review of the Ride1Up Roadster V2 here.

Ride1up Roadster V2 quick specs:

Motor: 500W peak (350W continuous) rear hub motor

500W peak (350W continuous) rear hub motor Top speed: 24 mph (38 km/h)

24 mph (38 km/h) Range: 20-35 miles (32-56 km)

20-35 miles (32-56 km) Battery: 36V 7Ah (252Wh)

36V 7Ah (252Wh) Weight : 32 lb (14.5 kg)

: 32 lb (14.5 kg) Price: $995-$1,095

Ride1Up Roadster V2

HittRoad e-bike

The HittRoad is an Amazon e-bike, which can be both a pro and a con. Amazon e-bikes are generally low-priced, ship quickly and come with the backing of Amazon if you get a junker and need to return it. The downside is you don’t have long brand history and dedicated technical support.

For around $760 though (or $610 if you clip the $150 Amazon coupon), many people will make that tradeoff. And after testing out the HittRoad electric bike, I can say this is a surprisingly decent e-bike for the price.

It has a mountain bike style setup, though you shouldn’t expect to take it off any sweet jumps. But for normal trail rides and recreational trips, it will be plenty.

The top speed of 20 mph gives it sufficient speed for around town or on the trails.

It may not be fancy, but it’s a decent starter e-bike on a budget, especially if you plan to ride off-road.

HittRoad e-bike quick specs

Motor: 350W rear hub motor

350W rear hub motor Top speed: 32 km/h (20 mph)

32 km/h (20 mph) Range: 32-54 km (20-40 mi)

32-54 km (20-40 mi) Battery: 36V 10.4Ah (375 Wh)

36V 10.4Ah (375 Wh) Suspension: Front spring fork

Front spring fork Brakes: Mechanical disc brakes

Mechanical disc brakes Price: $610 when you clip the Amazon coupon

Propella Mini

The $999 Propella Mini almost looks a bit odd at first glance, but the quirky proportions result in a super nimble and lightweight e-bike.

It’s not particularly fast at just 18 mph. And it’s also a pedal-assist e-bike, meaning you don’t have a throttle for the days when you feel lazy. But for anyone that doesn’t mind pedaling as long as you get a decent electric boost, the Propella Mini is a great option for you.

I love the bright blue rims, white chain, and slim black frame. The look is killer. And the bike rides both smoothly and efficiently. There’s no suspension to speak of, but the upside is there’s no suspension fork to break. The bike should last a long time with modest upkeep, and it’s a definite winner for anyone that’s low on space.

See my full review of the Propella Mini here.

Propella Mini quick specs

Motor: 250 W (400 W peak) Bafang rear geared hub motor

250 W (400 W peak) Bafang rear geared hub motor Top speed: 30 km/h (18.5 mph)

30 km/h (18.5 mph) Range: 32-56 km (20-35 mi) depending on pedal assist level

32-56 km (20-35 mi) depending on pedal assist level Battery: 36V 7Ah (250 Wh)

36V 7Ah (250 Wh) Weight : 14.9 kg (33 lb)

: 14.9 kg (33 lb) Price: $999

Propella Mini

JackRabbit micro e-bike

The $999 JackRabbit is in one of these fuzzy areas between e-bikes and other e-rideables. In this case, it straddles the line between an electric bike and an electric scooter.

It more or less feels like an electric bike based on its ride geometry. However the lack of pedals means that it could also be classified as an electric scooter, albeit a large-wheeled e-scooter.

But with those 20-in wheels and bicycle seat, the JackRabbit rides much more like a small folding e-bike than an e-scooter. And its electronics match that of a light e-bike too.

The 300W motor gets the little runabout up to 20 mph (32 km/h). The small 158 Wh battery only offers around 10-12 miles (approximately 16-20 km) of range, but is also conveniently small enough to easily keep a spare battery in a cargo pocket or even a small purse.

The biggest benefit of the JackRabbit is that it is so simple that the lack of frills keeps the weight down to just 23 lb (10.5 kg)! For an e-bike, that’s almost so light that it floats.

See my full review of the JackRabbit here.

JackRabbit quick specs

Motor: 300W geared rear hub motor

300W geared rear hub motor Top speed: 32 km/h (20 mph)

32 km/h (20 mph) Range: 20 km (12 mi)

20 km (12 mi) Bike weight: 10.5 kg (23 lb.)

10.5 kg (23 lb.) Brakes: Rear mechanical disc brake

Rear mechanical disc brake Price: $999

Rad Power Bikes RadMission

The RadMission is the epitome of an affordable metro bike. The bike is normally priced at $1,199 but is currently on a super sale for just $499! It’s purely designed for the city, though that hasn’t stopped me from abusing it off road either, testing its impressive ruggedness.

The bike features moderately-sized tires that balance ride comfort and efficiency, yet offers no suspension, keeping it light and long-lasting. There’s a peppy 500W motor and removable 500Wh battery. Both are balanced nicely to offer good performance while keeping the price and weight low.

Rad Power Bikes is also the largest electric bicycle company in North America, meaning you’ve got the backing of a solid service department and the peace of mind from knowing the company will be around for years to come.

You can check out my complete review of the Rad Power Bikes RadMission here.

Rad Power Bikes RadMission quick specs:

Motor: 500W rear hub motor

500W rear hub motor Battery: 48V 10.5Ah (504 Wh)

48V 10.5Ah (504 Wh) Top speed: 20 mph (32 km/h)

20 mph (32 km/h) Range: 20-45 miles (32-72 km)

20-45 miles (32-72 km) Weight: 47.5 lb (21.5 kg)

47.5 lb (21.5 kg) Price: $499

Rad Power Bikes RadMission

Best electric bikes under $2,000

Once you bump up above the $1,000 limit, you start to see many more great options for e-bikes in a wide range of categories.

From electric cargo bikes to cruisers and even electric mopeds, there’s something for everyone in this price range.

Aventon Soltera

The $1,199 Aventon Soltera is a beautiful city bike that offers some of the best quality fabrication that I’ve seen in this price range – or even in higher price ranges. It is offered in either a single-speed or seven-speed format.

The bike rolls on narrow tires for that efficient city ride, while still packing in a 500W motor.

The battery is a bit smaller at 36V and 10Ah, but the bike makes up for a smaller battery by being able to integrate it into the frame in a sleek and attractive package.

The beautiful color display also adds to the bike’s charm, as do the powerful headlight and frame-integrated tail light. There’s even an awesome companion app that lets your phone track your bike’s important stats. Basically, you’re getting a lot for $1,199 here!

Check out my in-depth Aventon Soltera review here.

Aventon Soltera quick specs:

Motor: 500W peak-rated rear hub motor

500W peak-rated rear hub motor Battery: 36V 10Ah (360 Wh)

36V 10Ah (360 Wh) Top speed: 20 mph (32 km/h)

20 mph (32 km/h) Range: 20-63 miles (32-101 km)

20-63 miles (32-101 km) Weight: 41 lb (18.5 kg)

41 lb (18.5 kg) Price: $1,199

Aventon Soltera

Ride1Up Core-5

Ride1Up has proven itself as a high-value electric bike brand, focusing largely on efficient and speedy commuter e-bikes. While the company has many models in the $1,000 to $2,000 range, the $1,095 Ride1Up Core-5 is one of the best bang-for-your-buck options.

A powerful 750W continuous-rated motor gets the bike up to Class 3 speeds that will have you keeping up with traffic or even passing cars when they get bogged down in the city. That extra speed over most class 2 e-bikes can be quite useful when riding on the side of the road trying to reduce the number of times a car whizzes by you. Even when riding alone or in a protected path away from cars, the extra speed sure makes for a fun ride.

The street tires, sporty frame, and straight bars are the perfect combination for a responsive commuter e-bike. I’d definitely recommend spending an extra $60 for the rack and fender option if you live in an area that is prone to rain or even sprinkler puddles, plus that $50 optional rack is always useful. The frame even comes in both a step-over and step-through variant to offer both styles. And a new update added a headlight to the standard equipment as well as a larger battery.

If you want to upgrade to more power and a nicer set of components, the $1,695 700 Series is worth a look. But I think the Core-5 is sufficient for most riders, and that’s probably why it is Ride1Up’s best-selling model.

Ride1Up Core-5 quick specs:

Motor: 750W rear hub motor

750W rear hub motor Top speed: 45 km/h (28 mph)

45 km/h (28 mph) Range: 32-64 km (20-40 mi) throttle vs. pedal assist

32-64 km (20-40 mi) throttle vs. pedal assist Battery: 48V 12.8Ah (614 Wh) with genuine LG cells

48V 12.8Ah (614 Wh) with genuine LG cells Weight : 22 kg (49 lb)

: 22 kg (49 lb) Price: $1,095

The Ride1Up Core 5 comes in both step-through or step-over

Lectric XPremium

The Lectric XPremium packs in so much value at its $1,799 price that it is borderline unbelievable. This is the latest model from budget king Lectric eBikes and it puts many other e-bikes to shame thanks to its combination of high performance and comparatively low cost. There are $3,000+ e-bikes that compete at a similar level to this affordable ride.

This is perhaps the lowest-cost mid-drive electric bicycle that still offers a true torque sensor, powerful performance, and long range riding. The 800W motor is paired with a 7-speed drivetrain and offers speeds of up to 28 mph (45 km/h).

The bike comes with two removable batteries totaling up to 1,000 Wh of capacity. That’s enough for 50 miles (80 km) of range on throttle-only riding or closer to 100 miles (160 km) of range with pedal assist.

In addition, the bike includes other premium components such as hydraulic disc brakes, an oil suspension fork, built in LED lights, included fenders, a strong rear rack and an easy-to-read LCD display. Oh yea, and the step-thru frame folds in half, too!

When it comes to mid-drive electric bicycles, there simply isn’t a better bang-for-your-buck option than the Lectric XPremium. The bike debuted at $1,799 though is expected to increase to its $1,999 MSRP sometime soon. So if you don’t want to spend an extra $200 (which, to be honest, would still be a good deal), you may want to act fast.

Lectric XPremium quick specs:

Motor: 500W (800W peak) Truckrun mid-drive motor

500W (800W peak) Truckrun mid-drive motor Top speed: 45 km/h (28 mph)

45 km/h (28 mph) Range: 80-160 km (50-100 mi) throttle vs. pedal assist

80-160 km (50-100 mi) throttle vs. pedal assist Battery: 48V 20.8 Ah (1,000 Wh)

48V 20.8 Ah (1,000 Wh) Weight : 34 kg (75 lb)

: 34 kg (75 lb) Price: $1,799

See my full Lectric XPremium first ride experience here.

Lectric XPremium

Ride1Up Cafe Cruiser

The Ride1Up Cafe Cruiser is Ride1Up’s first non-purely commuter electric bike, and boy did they knock it out of the park on this one.

The Cafe Cruiser, as its name suggests, is part cruiser bike, part fast motorbike.

The cruiser bars, suspension fork, comfortable seat and pedal-forward geometry make it a pleasure to ride. The high performance 750W hub motor and 28 mph (45 km/h) top speed make it a blast for quick errand running and fun commutes.

High quality parts like hydraulic disc brakes complete the package, and the included fenders and rear rack increase the bike’s value.

One of the coolest features though is the passenger package that adds a rear bench seat, wheel skirt and foot pegs so you can carry a second rider on back. The second seat has a quick release so you can easily pop it on and off the bike whenever you need to swap back and forth between carrying your friends or a basket full of groceries home.

At just $1,595, the Ride1Up Cafe Cruiser is priced way below fair market value, which makes this an absolute steal of a deal.

Ride1Up Cafe Cruiser quick specs:

Motor: 750W rear geared hub motor

750W rear geared hub motor Top speed: 45 km/h (28 mph)

45 km/h (28 mph) Range: 50-80 km (30-50 mi)

50-80 km (30-50 mi) Battery: 48V 15Ah (720 Wh)

48V 15Ah (720 Wh) Weight : 29 kg (65 lb)

: 29 kg (65 lb) Price: $1,595

Ride1Up Cafe Cruiser

Rad Power Bikes RadRunner

The RadRunner from Rad Power Bikes has been an industry favorite ever since it was first announced back in 2019. The company is actually on the RadRunner 2 now, but the update only made minor changes since the original was already so well designed.

The bike uses a step-through moped style frame to create a short utility bike or mini cargo e-bike. It’s quick up to the 20 mph top speed and offers a ton of uses. When outfitted with the Passenger Package, it has a seat and footpegs that let you carry kids or adults on the back, turning this into a multi-passenger e-bike.

The high-capacity battery and powerful motor also make for sprightly acceleration and longer than average rides, so you’ll have enough power to ride all day.

The RadRunner is truly one of those do-anything e-bikes because it has so many uses. The same bike can be used for fun recreational riding, city commuting, trail riding, or grocery shopping. There’s something for everyone.

There’s even an upgraded version known as the RadRunner Plus, which adds suspension, a seven-speed transmission, a more detailed display, and the passenger package, though the RadRunner Plus costs a bit more at $1,899.

Check out my complete review of the RadRunner 2 here.

RadRunner 2 quick specs:

Motor: 750W rear geared hub motor

750W rear geared hub motor Top speed: 32 km/h (20 mph)

32 km/h (20 mph) Range: 45-72 km (25-45 mi) depending on user input

45-72 km (25-45 mi) depending on user input Battery: 48V 14Ah (672 Wh)

48V 14Ah (672 Wh) Weight : 29.5 kg (65 lb)

: 29.5 kg (65 lb) Price: $1,499

Rad Power Bikes Radrunner

Rad Power Bikes RadWagon 4

Cargo electric bikes are the workhorses of the e-bike world. They have higher weight capacities and more surface area for carrying all of your gear.

The $1,999 Rad Power Bikes RadWagon 4 is one of my favorite options thanks to the awesome build and wide range of compatible Rad accessories.

The bike’s 750W motor and large capacity battery make it easy to hit the top speed of 20 mph and ride farther than your errands will require.

Plus that long rear bench has tons of room for boxes, bags, or kiddos. I’ve had three riders on the bike plenty of times, and it can definitely do more. Plus, I love that double center kickstand for creating an ultra-stable parking platform.

Check out my full in-depth review of the RadWagon 4 e-cargo bike here.

Rad Power Bikes RadWagon 4 quick specs:

Motor: 750 W geared rear hub motor

750 W geared rear hub motor Top speed: 32 km/h (20 mph)

32 km/h (20 mph) Range: 45-72 km (25-45 mi) depending on user input

45-72 km (25-45 mi) depending on user input Battery: 48V 14Ah (672Wh)

48V 14Ah (672Wh) Weight : 34.8 kg (76.7 lb)

: 34.8 kg (76.7 lb) Price: $1,999

Rad Power Bikes RadWagon

Electric Bike Company Model Y

Electric Bike Company is one of the only e-bike manufacturers that actually builds its electric bikes in the US from the ground up.

They start with bare frames and perform the entire build locally with highly trained e-bike technicians. That also allows them to offer more customization options than any other e-bike company out there.

The $1,949 Model Y is a step-through cruiser e-bike with a hidden battery in the front basket. It offers fast speeds up to 28 mph and high-quality parts like hydraulic disc brakes and top-end hardware. The color screen and leather accents on the seat and bar ends add to the classy look too!

The real treat though is getting to select the custom paint on every surface of the bike, plus your own rim colors, trim colors, and tire options. It’s incredibly customizable to the point where you’re virtually guaranteed to be able to create a truly one-of-a-kind electric bike if you wish.

Check out my full review of the Electric Bike Company Model Y here.

Electric Bike Company Model Y quick specs:

Motor: 1,000W peak rear geared hub motor

1,000W peak rear geared hub motor Top speed: 45 km/h (28 mph)

45 km/h (28 mph) Range: Up to 80 km (50 mi) with moderate pedaling

Up to 80 km (50 mi) with moderate pedaling Battery: 48V with either 9Ah (432 Wh) or 18Ah (864 Wh) options

48V with either 9Ah (432 Wh) or 18Ah (864 Wh) options Weight : 26 kg (58 lb)

: 26 kg (58 lb) Price: $1,949

Electric Bike Company Model Y

Best electric bikes from $2,000 to $3,500

By the time you surpass the $2,000 dollar mark, you’re starting to get into serious e-bikes with serious performance or build quality.

If you’re spending this much, you’ll want to ensure you’re buying from a reputable company with top-notch products and service.

Ride1Up Prodigy mid-drive e-bike

The $2,295 Ride1Up Prodigy has brought new meaning to the phrase “low-cost mid-drive electric bike”.

This e-bike sports a high-end German-manufactured Brose mid-drive motor and can hit speeds of up to 28 mph (45 km/h), yet is price similarly to much cheaper hub motor-based electric bikes.

It’s a perfect commuter e-bike for someone that wants high quality parts like that German mid-drive motor, 9-speed Shimano transmission, hydraulic disc brakes, bright LED lights, built in fenders, rear rack, and a very comfortable saddle.

The base step-through and step-over versions use a rigid fork that is designed to be stronger than a suspension fork for daily commuting needs. However, there’s also a front suspension version on the XC model that is outfitted for trail-style riding.

This e-bike is easily worth another $500 more than the price tag, if not more. In fact, you’ll find many of these same components on e-bikes with $3,000-$4,000 price tags all over the place. So if you’re looking for a higher quality e-bike that doesn’t cost as much as a fancy bike shop e-bike, this is the one to consider.

Check out my full review of the Ride1Up Prodigy here.

Ride1Up Prodigy quick specs:

Motor: Brose TF Sprinter mid-drive

Brose TF Sprinter mid-drive Top speed: 28 mph (45 km/h)

28 mph (45 km/h) Range: 30-50 miles (50-80 km)

30-50 miles (50-80 km) Battery: 36V 14Ah (504Wh)

36V 14Ah (504Wh) Weight : 50 lb (22.7 kg)

: 50 lb (22.7 kg) Price: $2,295

Juiced Scorpion X

The $2,199 Juiced Scorpion X has all the old-school charm of a vintage moped, but it adds back in a powerful electric drivetrain. It also has awesome-looking cast wheels that remove the issue of spoke maintenance, plus add to the cool stance.

The bench seat allows riders to scoot forward or backward to find the best seating position, and the tall bars give a fun cruiser/motorcycle feel to the bike. With full suspension, hydraulic disc brakes, and a built-in rear rack/fenders, there are a lot of nice parts on the Scorpion X

A powerful throttle lets you blast up to 20 mph, or engaging the pedal assist can take you even faster to 28 mph. And Juiced offers a larger battery than most competitors, letting you ride this moto-styled e-bike even further.

Check out my in-depth review of the Juiced Scorpion X here.

Juiced Scorpion X quick specs:

Motor: 750W “nominal” (claimed 1.8 kW peak) RetroBlade rear hub motor

750W “nominal” (claimed 1.8 kW peak) RetroBlade rear hub motor Top speed: 28 mph (45 km/h)

28 mph (45 km/h) Range: Up to 55 miles (88 km) on pedal-assist or closer to half that on throttle

Up to 55 miles (88 km) on pedal-assist or closer to half that on throttle Battery: 52V 15Ah 780Wh (removable and lockable)

52V 15Ah 780Wh (removable and lockable) Weight : 100 lb (45 kg)

: 100 lb (45 kg) Price: $2,199

Juiced Scorpion X

Priority Current

I love the $3,299 Priority Current electric bike so much that it has become one of my daily riders. It’s the one I grab when I’m doing city riding and I know I want to be pedaling.

Becuase it doesn’t have a throttle, you’ll need to enjoy pedaling in order to enjoy this e-bike. But it makes it so much fun to pedal thanks to a torque sensor-based pedal assist that provides natural feeling assistance up to a fast 28 mph top speed.

The internally geared rear hub combined with a Gates belt drive system and powerful hydraulic disc brakes make this a very nice e-bike for the price. Plus that mid-drive motor offers tons of torque for climbing hills or accelerating quickly.

I’m also a fan of the built-in lights and included fenders, not to mention the integrated high-capacity battery that disappears in the frame.

Mid-drive electric bikes aren’t cheap, but the price is definitely a fair one for this e-bike.

Check out my full review of the Priority Current here.

Priority Current quick specs:

Motor: 500W mid-drive motor with torque sensor

500W mid-drive motor with torque sensor Top speed: 28 mph (45 km/h) or 20 mph (32 km/h) user-selectable

28 mph (45 km/h) or 20 mph (32 km/h) user-selectable Range: 30-60 miles (48-96 km)

30-60 miles (48-96 km) Battery: 500 Wh frame-integrated battery

500 Wh frame-integrated battery Weight : 24 kg (53 lb)

: 24 kg (53 lb) Price: $3,299

Biktrix Moto

There’s a lot to like about the Biktrix Moto electric moped. Near the top of the list though has got to be the dual batteries. There’s a single battery option that starts at $2,299, but the dual battery option doubles the range up to a maximum of 100 miles.

Even with just one battery, the high capacity of 1,008 Wh makes these some of the biggest batteries in the e-bike industry. Combine that with a high power motor, tall handlebars, and a long bench seat, and you’ve got a seriously fun electric moped.

It doesn’t slouch on components either. The lighting is ultra bright and it features other nice parts like powerful hydraulic disc brakes and an included rack/fender setup.

See my full review of the Biktrix Moto e-bike here.

Biktrix Moto quick specs:

Motor: Bafang 750W continuous hub motor (peak power not published)

Bafang 750W continuous hub motor (peak power not published) Top speed: 25 mph (40 km/h) but can be limited to Class 2 speeds

25 mph (40 km/h) but can be limited to Class 2 speeds Range: Up to 100 miles (160 km) with two batteries

Up to 100 miles (160 km) with two batteries Battery: 48V 21Ah (1,008 Wh) in each battery (two possible)

48V 21Ah (1,008 Wh) in each battery (two possible) Weight: 90 lb (41 kg)

90 lb (41 kg) Price: $2,299

Tern Quick Haul

The Tern Quick Haul is an electric cargo bike from famed cargo e-bike company Tern. It holds the distinction of being the most affordable model in Tern’s lineup.

That says a lot, because Tern is known for its high quality e-bikes that are built to be ridden everyday for real world errands, carpool duty and more. These e-bikes are meant to replace cars, and they do just that for many riders. With a huge list of accessories, you can outfit a Quick Haul for just about any job.

The Tern Quick Haul features a mid-drive Bosch motor, hydraulic disc brakes, Tern’s vertical parking rack, and a relatively lightweight but high utility design that is meant to carry just about anything in your life.

We had the chance to test a pair of Quick Hauls at Eurobike in Frankfurt earlier this year, which you can learn more about here.

Motor: Bosch Active Line Plus mid-drive motor

Top speed: 20 mph (32 km/h) with pedal assist (no throttle)

Range: Up to 60 miles (96 km km), less when riding in highest power

Battery: 400Wh, removable/lockable

Weight: 50 lb (22.8 kg)

Price: $2,999

Ariel Rider X-Class

When it comes to fast, powerful electric mopeds on a budget, it’s hard to compete with the $2,399 Ariel Rider X-Class. This is the e-bike I usually recommend when someone simply wants the most power and speed for the least amount of money.

The impressive performance comes from a powerful 1,000W motor that actually puts out closer to 2,000W of peak power. It can be limited to 20 mph if you’d like, but I got it up to 36 mph in unlimited mode.

The bike rolls on 20″ moto-style wheels and comes with nice parts including hydraulic disc brakes, a bench seat, dual suspension, and a big moto-style headlight.

You can see my full review of the Ariel Rider 52V X-Class here.

Motor: 1,000W (2,000W peak) rear hub motor

1,000W (2,000W peak) rear hub motor Top speed: 36 mph (58 km/h), but can be limited to Class 2 speeds

36 mph (58 km/h), but can be limited to Class 2 speeds Range: Up to 75 miles (120 km), less when riding at top speed

Up to 75 miles (120 km), less when riding at top speed Battery: 52V 18Ah (936 Wh), removable/lockable

52V 18Ah (936 Wh), removable/lockable Weight: 80 lb (36 kg)

80 lb (36 kg) Price: $2,399

Ariel Rider X-Class

Rad Power Bikes Rad Rover 6 Plus with accessories

Technically the Rad Rover 6 Plus is priced at $1,999. And with its free shipping, it comes in under the $2k mark. But I’m including it in the $2k-$3k category because you’re going to want to add a couple of important accessories to this one.

Rad Power Bikes has one of the widest arrays of e-bike accessories on the planet. In fact, it might have THE widest selection. And I’d highly recommend adding the rear rack ($79) to the RadRover 6 Plus, at the very least. It simply adds even more utility and turns an adventure bike into an adventure/hauling bike.

Accessories aside, the RadRover 6 Plus is an awesome ride and packs in some real value. It is the highest-spec e-bike in Rad’s lineup and includes hydraulic disc brakes, redesigned suspension fork, an upgraded frame with a new semi-integrated battery, new displays that are easier to read and use, and so much more.

This is absolutely an e-bike that is worth checking out for anyone that does adventure-style riding and needs big tires combined with high power, and who wants the support and comfort provided by going with North America’s largest e-bike company.

Check out my full RadRover 6 Plus review here.

RadRover 6 Plus quick specs:

Motor: 750W geared rear hub motor

750W geared rear hub motor Top speed: 32 km/h (20 mph)

32 km/h (20 mph) Range: 45-72 km (25-45 mi) depending on throttle or pedal assist

45-72 km (25-45 mi) depending on throttle or pedal assist Battery: 48V 14Ah (672 Wh)

48V 14Ah (672 Wh) Weight: 33.3 kg (73.4 lb)

33.3 kg (73.4 lb) Price: $1,999

Rad Power Bikes RadRover 6 Plus

VanMoof S3 electric commuter bike

VanMoof is known for making elegant and techie e-bikes that are designed for commuters and urban navigators. You won’t find giant tires or suspension or huge motors. What you will find is modest power combined with urban-centric features.

The S3 will get you up to 20 mph in the US (or 15 mph in Europe) and comes with a high torque motor paired with an automatic electronic shifter.

There’s also a nicely enclosed chain, which is a very nicer feature for urban riders that don’t want to deal with chain lube on their pants or ankles.

The dot matrix display is considered odd by some, by others prize its minimalism.

Lastly, VanMoof employs some awesome anti-theft features, such as a built-in kick lock and find my iPhone integration from Apple to help locate the e-bike if it goes missing.

Check out our review of the VanMoof S3 here.

Motor: 350W peak-rated front hub motor

350W peak-rated front hub motor Top speed: 20 mph (32 km/h) in the US

20 mph (32 km/h) in the US Range : 60-150 km (37-93 mi) in Eco mode

Battery capacity : 504Wh LG cells, non-user removable.

: 504Wh LG cells, non-user removable. Weight: 19 kg (41.9lb)

19 kg (41.9lb) Price: $2,298

VanMoof S3

Best electric bikes from $3,500 to $5,000

Above $3.5k, you’re entering some seriously dedicated e-bike territory.

These e-bikes either feature top-shelf components like drivetrain and brake parts, or pack in so much power that they couldn’t possibly be priced any lower.

Either way, you’re not in Kansas anymore. You’re heading down the e-bike rabbit hole.

Tern HSD

Tern is renowned for building high-quality electric bikes that double down on utility features. The Tern HSD is the company’s more affordable utility e-bike, offering many features you’ll find on its higher end GSD but at a price that more riders can stomach.

The HSD uses small 20″ wheels and includes a folding stem, making it nice and compact. But taking it one step further, Tern outfitted it with its innovative rack that lets you park the bike on its tail, meaning it takes up barely more space than a coat rack in the corner of a room.

The bike’s Bosch mid-drive and high capacity batteries provide a high-end e-bike drive, and they are matched with a variety of performance drivetrain options that you can select from, depending on how high you want to spec the bike.

Whether you’re ferrying around kids or buying a week’s worth of groceries, the HSD is a solid option.

Check out my detailed first ride experience on the Tern HSD here.

Tern HSD quick specs:

Motor: Bosch Active Line Plus mid-drive

Bosch Active Line Plus mid-drive Top speed: 32 km/h (20 mph) with electric assist

32 km/h (20 mph) with electric assist Range: 42-110 km (26-69 mi) depending on pedal input

42-110 km (26-69 mi) depending on pedal input Battery: Bosch PowerPack 400 Wh

Bosch PowerPack 400 Wh Weight : 25.4 kg (55.9 lb)

: 25.4 kg (55.9 lb) Price: $3,699

CSC FT1000MD

The CSC FT1000MD sounds like a motorcycle name because it comes from a company with motorcycle heritage. CSC Ebikes was born out of CSC Motorcycles, a company with several decades of two-wheeler experience.

The FT1000MD is the company’s highest power option. The fat tire e-bike comes with a 1,000+ watt motor known as the Bafang M620 Ultra. It’s the most powerful and highest torque e-bike mid-drive motor on the retail market. CSC paired it with a big battery, quality suspension, hydraulic brakes, built-in lighting, and more to create a high performance and high-quality adventure e-bike.

I was able to hit speeds of around 34 mph with the motor in unlocked format, though you can limit it to 20 or 28 mph to fit into class 2 and class 3 designations.

Check out my full review of this incredibly powerful e-bike here.

CSC FT1000MD quick specs:

Motor: 1,000W continuous Bafang M620 mid-drive

1,000W continuous Bafang M620 mid-drive Top speed: 54 km/h (34 mph) when unlocked

54 km/h (34 mph) when unlocked Battery: 48V 16Ah (768Wh) with Samsung 35E cells

48V 16Ah (768Wh) with Samsung 35E cells Frame: 6061 aluminum

6061 aluminum Suspension: Front suspension fork with preload and damping adjustment, plus lockout

Front suspension fork with preload and damping adjustment, plus lockout Brakes: Tektro hydraulic disc brakes with 180 mm rotors

Tektro hydraulic disc brakes with 180 mm rotors Weight : 34 kg (75 lb)

: 34 kg (75 lb) Price: $3,299 or save $200 with discount code ELECTREK

Ariel Rider Grizzly

When it comes to all-wheel-drive electric bikes, the $3,299 Ariel Rider Grizzly is one of my favorites.

This incredible e-bike is really more of a small electric motorcycle. It uses two high-power motors – one in each wheel – to offer speeds in the mid 30’s and acceleration that will get you there in the blink of an eye.

Full suspension and hydraulic disc brakes make this an e-bike that handles well at any speed, and the bright red paint job looks as aggressive as the e-bike feels. It even comes with footpegs pre-installed so you can carry a passenger with you.

Plus it’s got double batteries to feed those two power-hungry motors, so you’ll be able to ride this e-bike pretty darn far too, as long as you aren’t too demanding from the throttle.

Check out my full in-depth review of the epic Ariel Rider Grizzly e-bike here.

Ariel Rider Grizzly quick specs:

Motors: Dual 1,000W continuous hub motors (1,850W peak or 3.7 kW combined)

Dual 1,000W continuous hub motors (1,850W peak or 3.7 kW combined) Top speed: 36 mph (58 km/h) when unlocked, but can be limited to Class 2 speeds

36 mph (58 km/h) when unlocked, but can be limited to Class 2 speeds Range: Up to 75 miles (120 km), less when riding at top speed

Up to 75 miles (120 km), less when riding at top speed Battery: 52V 35Ah (1,820 Wh) between two removable/lockable batteries

52V 35Ah (1,820 Wh) between two removable/lockable batteries Weight: 105 lb (47.6 kg)

105 lb (47.6 kg) Price: $3,299

Specialized Turbo Como SL

For more of a cruiser/city e-bike experience, the $4,800 Specialized Turbo Como SL is a great option. This e-bike offers a much more upright ride for a fun, relaxed vibe.

The e-bike features a high-quality mid-drive motor, hydraulic disc brakes, Gates carbon belt drive, and an eight-speed internally geared hub. Those are a lot of nice parts!

And don’t forget the slim fenders, front basket, and cruiser bars that all look super elegant, complimenting the nice lines of the Turbo Como SL.

This may not be a low-cost e-bike, but it definitely offers a ride that makes it worth it.

See my full review of the Specialized Turbo Como SL here.

Specialized Turbo Como SL quick specs:

Motor: Custom Specialized SL1.1 mid-drive motor

Custom Specialized SL1.1 mid-drive motor Top speed: 45 km/h (28 mph)

45 km/h (28 mph) Range: Up to 100 km (62 mi), or 50% more with range extender

Up to 100 km (62 mi), or 50% more with range extender Battery: Downtube-integrated 320 Wh battery

Downtube-integrated 320 Wh battery Weight : 20.5 kg (45 lb.)

: 20.5 kg (45 lb.) Price: $4,800

Greyp T5

If you’ve been looking for a high-end trekking electric bike that was built with a combination of high-quality parts and the latest technology, look no further than the $4,550 Greyp T5.

There’s a reason why Porsche bought this e-bike company – it’s simply one of the best.

It uses Greyp’s own in-house developed 700 Wh battery combined with a mid-drive motor to offer a hardtail trekking e-bike. In addition to the awesome bike design, the built-in tech is what really opens people’s eyes. Integrated cameras at the front and rear of the bike can serve as dash cams or livestream your rides. Plus you can capture all of your ride footage on the bike instead of bringing along a Go-Pro camera.

There’s also an app that allows you to take full advantage of the built-in eSIM card, giving you connectivity to the bike and letting you check all your vital stats, find its location, and more – right from your phone.

The bike is truly a high-end offering by itself, but the embedded tech makes it a rarity in any category.

See my first ride review of the Greyp T5 e-bike here.

Best electric bikes above $5,000

You just couldn’t stop, could you? I showed you plenty of awesome e-bikes that didn’t cost most of a paycheck. But you just haaaaad to keep going.

Fine, here they are. These are some of the most expensive e-bikes out there that we’ve tested and that I’d actually recommend someone buying, if you can pony up the cash.

Fuell Flluid

The $5,495 Fuell Flluid is a great example of what happens when a motorcycle designer applies his tradecraft to a smaller platform, creating an e-bike built to a higher standard.

The Fuell Flluid’s smooth mid-drive motor, internally geared rear hub and Gates carbon belt drive setup combine to make an ultra-responsive and polished electric powertrain. The two removable batteries built into special cutouts in the frame offer long range riding without looking like a packhorse carrying massive batteries.

The e-bike is nearly maintenance free thanks to the belt drive and hydraulic disc brakes. The duo remove the two most common maintenance issues with bikes: chain wear and brake adjustment.

Flying fast at 28 mph (45 km/h) is a blast, and doing it on a smooth-riding e-bike with Pirelli tires is even better. Then add in the ultra-bright lights, built in fenders and rear rack, the suspension seat post, color LCD screen and other niceties, and now you’re left with a high-end e-bike that could serve you for years as a daily commuter e-bike designed for nearly maintenance-free high mileage riding. The only downside is that the bike is quite heavy at 36 kg (79 lb). But you can’t expect all these great parts and dual batteries on a featherweight bike!

Check out my full review of the Fuell Flluid here.

Fuell Flluid quick specs:

Motor: 500W nominally rated custom Bofeili mid-drive motor and Gates belt

500W nominally rated custom Bofeili mid-drive motor and Gates belt Top speed: 45 km/h (28 mph)

45 km/h (28 mph) Range: Up to 200 km (125 mi) with dual batteries

Up to 200 km (125 mi) with dual batteries Brakes: Tektro hydraulic disc brakes on 180 mm rotors

Tektro hydraulic disc brakes on 180 mm rotors Weight: 36 kg (79 lb)

36 kg (79 lb) Price: $5,495

GoCycle G4i+

When it comes to ultra premium folding electric bikes, there’s only one name that comes to my mind: GoCycle. These are the most impressive folding e-bikes I’ve ever seen. And they better be – they were designed by a former McLaren engineer.

Between the carbon fiber work, single-sided wheels, high-tech tires, trippy LED dot display, innovative rear suspension, and completely enclosed drivetrain, there’s a lot of high-end stuff going on here.

The speed will vary from 15-20 mph depending on which country you buy the bike in, but the performance is only part of the equation. The quick folding and light, compact design of the e-bike is the real winner here.

Check out my full review of the GoCycle G4i+ here.

GoCycle G4i+ quick specs:

Motor: 500W front hub motor

500W front hub motor Top speed: 20 mph (32 km/h) in the US

20 mph (32 km/h) in the US Range: up to 50 miles (80 km)

up to 50 miles (80 km) Battery: 36V 10.4Ah (375 Wh)

36V 10.4Ah (375 Wh) Weight : 37.2 lb (16.9 kg)

: 37.2 lb (16.9 kg) Price: $6,999

Serial 1 RUSH/CTY SPEED

Serial 1, the electric bicycle company that spun out of Harley-Davidson, has several awesome electric bike models. While most fall under the $5,000 mark, I’m going to recommend their top of the line model: The $5,599 Serial 1 RUSH/CTY SPEED. If you’re in the market to buy a Serial 1 e-bike, you might as well go for the best.

Like all of Serial 1’s e-bikes, it’s got a great design and ridability. Serial 1 scored top e-bike designers from companies like Trek, so they know how to build an awesome bike with killer geometry. They also brought in the Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycle engineers to build the custom battery, so it’s top of the line too. Then they used pro parts like the Brose mid-drive and Gates carbon belt drive setup. Basically, it’s an incredible e-bike. And with a 28 mph (45 km/h) top speed plus a huge 706 Wh battery to ride all day, the performance matches the build.

Serial 1 even goes above and beyond with their own custom weight bearing fenders that also happen to be functional racks (both in the front and rear), their own custom designed lights that throw serious illumination up front and give you great rear visibility from dropout-mounted lights, and there’s even a glovebox in the bike!

Basically, there’s a lot to like here. Yes, it’s expensive. But you’re not just paying for the H-D name on the side. It’s actually a high quality, high performance electric bike regardless of the badging.

Check out my full first ride on the various Serial 1 e-bike models here.

Motor: High torque Brose TF MAG mid-drive motor

Top speed (tested): 45 km/h (28 mph)

Battery: 706 Wh Serial 1 custom battery

Range: 25-115 miles (40-185 km), likely more in the 30-50 miles range with normal riding

Weight: 26.7 kg (59 lb)

Price: $5,599

FREY EX Pro electric mountain bike

The FREY EX Pro is a high-end electric mountain bike with crazy high power. It uses the same motor as the CSC FT1000MD we featured above (the Bafang M620 mid-drive), but cranks up the current to provide closer to 1,500W of power.

It’s enough to destroy chains if you aren’t careful. We know. Several of us here at Electrek have done it.

The FREY EX Pro not only features high-end parts like a RockShox Lyric fork and Magura MT5e hydraulic brakes, but it even comes with dual batteries so you can ride farther and stay on the trails longer.

I’ve personally taken this e-bike back UP a downhill mountain bike course – that’s how powerful it is.

It may be expensive, but it saves you several thousand dollars compared to many European electric mountain bikes with similar components but a fraction of the power in the FREY.

See my full review of the FREY EX Pro here.

Motor: 1 kW continuous, 1.5 kW peak-rated Bafang Ultra mid-drive motor

1 kW continuous, 1.5 kW peak-rated Bafang Ultra mid-drive motor Top speed (tested): 59 km/h (36 mph)

59 km/h (36 mph) Battery: Dual 48V 14Ah packs (1,344 Wh total)

Dual 48V 14Ah packs (1,344 Wh total) Range: Varies considerably by ride style/terrain, but 30-100 km (20-60 miles) is the ballpark

Varies considerably by ride style/terrain, but 30-100 km (20-60 miles) is the ballpark Weight: 34 kg (75 lb)

34 kg (75 lb) Price: $5,580

Tern GSD

The Tern GSD improves upon the Tern HSD with even more capability and even nicer components. There are multiple versions that can take you up to nearly $10k, but even the lower-tier versions are not “low tier,” if you know what I mean.

Parts like automatically engaging electric locks, 10-speed Shimano Deore transmissions, Magura MT5e quad-piston hydraulic disc brakes, and more set these e-bikes apart from the rest of the pack.

If you’re getting a Tern GSD, you’re getting a fully qualified car replacement. There are many people that use these instead of buying a second car. When you look at it like that, the price suddenly seems pretty reasonable.

Check out our full review of the Tern GSD here.

Motor: Bosch Cargo Line mid-drive

Bosch Cargo Line mid-drive Top speed: 32 km/h (20 mph) with electric assist

32 km/h (20 mph) with electric assist Range: 42-85 km (26-53 mi) depending on pedal input

42-85 km (26-53 mi) depending on pedal input Battery: Bosch PowerPack 400 Wh

Bosch PowerPack 400 Wh Weight : 33.6 kg (74 lb)

: 33.6 kg (74 lb) Price: $5,399

