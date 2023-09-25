Ride1Up Prodigy V2 launched as brand’s highest-end (but not high-priced) e-bike yet

Ride1Up, the San Diego-based electric bike maker known for its high-value electric bike offerings, has just released a new bike that pushes the boundary on what to expect from a budget e-bike company. The newly unveiled Ride1Up Prodigy V2 is set to compete with much higher-end electric bicycles from major brands, yet at around half of the cost.

Ride1Up first made waves with the original unveiling and launch of the Prodigy back in late 2021 and early 2022, marking the first mid-drive e-bike for the company.

Now the e-bike maker has reworked that model in the Prodigy V2 unveiled today, and it’s undoubtedly better than ever.

The bike features a Brose TF Sprinter motor with a powerful 90Nm of torque. This German-made mid-drive motor is featured on many high-end electric bikes and is considered to be one of the more sophisticated drives on the market for Class 3 e-bikes that travel at speeds of up to 28 mph (45 km/h). The motor includes a built-in torque sensor for the highest-performance pedal assistance and features Brose’s 1.5-in color display on the handlebars.

The motor is paired with a 504 Wh battery, offering between 30-50 miles (48-80 km) of range depending on the pedal-assist setting. Like nearly all German-made motors, there is no throttle option, which helps result in the bike’s increase range on a single charge. With 90Nm of torque though, the highest power level is sure to make big hill climbs and strong starts easier on riders’ legs, even without a throttle.

The lightweight aluminum frame is built for a comfortable riding geometry and includes features like an air-suspension fork with 100mm of travel, 40 lb. (18 kg) capacity rear rack integrated into the complete fender set, and full LED lighting in the front and rear. For braking, the bike features quad-piston Tektro HD M745 hydraulic disc brakes in the front and rear. Transferring that power (and braking) to the road or trail, the bike rolls on a set of Maxxis Rekon Race 27.5 x 2.25″ tires.

The Ride1Up Prodigy V2 comes in both a step-over and a step-through frame option, and also features two different drivetrain options. The chain-drive version is priced at $2,395 and offers a Shimano Alivio 9-speed cassette with a microSHIFT Advent 9-speed derailleur and a KMC 9-speed chain designed specifically for mid-drive electric bikes. This version of the bike is listed as either the ST (step-through) or XR (step-over).

That 9-speed setup is already a nicer drivetrain with higher-end components than we’re used to seeing on budget-priced electric bikes, but Ride1Up offers an even higher-end option as well.

Priced at $2,695, the Ride1Up Prodigy LS (step-through) and LX (step-over) both feature a Gates carbon belt drive instead of the chain and include an Enviolo Trekking continuously variable transmission rear hub. Compared to traditional internally geared rear hubs, the Enviolo CVT offers infinite step-less gear ratios throughout its gear range.

The bikes weigh between 58-61 lb. (26-27.5 kg) depending on the drivetrain and come in three color options of Onyx Black, Faded Bronze, or Sea Fog (which seems to be a light cream-like color).

While this launch marks Ride1Up’s most premium e-bike yet, the price seriously undercuts many higher-end competitors. For example, the performance is on par with bikes like a Specialized Turbo Vado SL 5.0, yet at less than half the MSRP. Or alternatively, you can find some of these same components on the Serial 1 Rush City, a high-end electric bike that also costs over twice as much as the Ride1Up Prodigy V2.

Electrek’s Take

There’s a lot to like about this e-bike, but I also think it’s important to focus on the value, especially since this is coming from an e-bike brand known for its low prices.

This certainly puts Ride1Up in new territory for its highest-price model yet, but it does so while offering so much value at the same time.

I can compare this to when Rad Power Bikes tried to move into the value-premium market with its “Plus” models, but there’s a major difference. Unlike Rad, which suddenly started offering $2,500 e-bikes with quite similar hub motors and drivetrains as its more standard $1,500 e-bikes, Ride1Up has actually upped the game here. Yes, Ride1Up is in new higher pricing territory, but the company is actually offering more for that price. We’re talking high-end German mid-drive motors, Gates carbon belt drives, continuously variable Enviolo transmissions… the works!

Other e-bike companies, take note: This is how you push your brand into value-premium territory. You do it by actually offering the design and components to warrant such prices. And at the same time, you maintain your selection of quality $1,095 to $1,195 e-bikes for those that still want a more budget-friendly option.

I can’t wait to test out this new Ride1Up Prodigy V2, and I should be back in the next couple weeks with a full review for you guys!