Aventon Soltera.2 review: A slick and refined yet affordable commuter e-bike

Aventon has jut announced the new Soltera.2 e-bike today, and I’ve been secretly riding around on one for a few weeks to give it a solid review ahead of the big debut. In the ultra-competitive field of sub $1,500 commuter e-bikes, the Soltera.2 does something that has proven to be so elusive: It stands out.

A year and a half ago during the launch of the first-generation Aventon Soltera, I described it as the “most beautiful low-cost e-bike I’ve ever tested.” From the minimalist design to the buttery smooth frame welds and even the pretty color choices, that $1,199 e-bike set a new standard in the category.

Now the Aventon Soltera.2 is back to further improve upon the bike’s tech, both hardware and software. The price gets a slight bump up to $1,399, but the new features and performance make it more than worth it.

Check out my testing video below to see it in action, or jump further down to read my in-depth review.

Aventon Soltera.2 review video

Aventon Soltera.2 tech specs

Motor: 350W continuous rear hub motor

350W continuous rear hub motor Battery: 36V 9.6Ah (360 Wh)

36V 9.6Ah (360 Wh) Top speed: 20 mph (32 km/h)

20 mph (32 km/h) Range: 20-46 miles (74 km)

20-46 miles (74 km) Weight: 46 lb (21 kg)

46 lb (21 kg) Frame: Aluminum

Aluminum Load capacity: 300 lb (136 kg)

300 lb (136 kg) Brakes: Mechanical disc brakes with 180 mm rotors

Mechanical disc brakes with 180 mm rotors Tires: 700c x 38

700c x 38 Price: $1,399

$1,399 Extras: Color LCD screen, integrated tail lights, rear turn signals and bar-mounted headlight, left-side thumb throttle, 7-speed, two frame sizes, two frame styles (step-over and step-through), mounting hardpoints for accessories, kickstand.

Major upgrades on the Soltera.2

The Aventon Soltera.2 maintains the lightweight and simplistic design of its original version, at least outwardly. That is because some of its biggest upgrades are hidden away from view.

The new battery is now certified to the TUV Rheinland standard in compliance with UL2849.

There’s also new pedal assist that is much more responsive thanks to the inclusion of a new torque sensor. That torque sensor is part of an updated three-piece crank and means that the bike is a dream to pedal. There’s a new on-demand throttle for those that want to relax and let the motor do all the work when the light turns green, but for the rest of us that also enjoy pedaling, that new torque sensor is the perfect piece of hardware to turn this into a great pedaling e-bike. That makes the bike perfect for both commuting and fitness riding, especially if you want to lower the power level to get more exercise.

It’s hard to overstate what a great upgrade that torque sensor is. E-bikes without torque sensors have simplistic pedal assist that basically just checks to see if the rider is actively pedaling. If they are, the bike will dump power. It works, but it’s not as comfortable, especially if you’re riding with a friend or in a group. With a torque sensor, the amount of power delivered by the bike is modulated based on the amount of power the rider is providing, meaning there is much more control over the e-bike’s total power and speed. It’s more akin to the bike reading your mind than just asking, “Should I turn on the motor now?”

The Soltera.2’s lighting has also been updated, including a new 300 lumen headlight and rear tail lights with built-in turn signals.

I love Aventon’s turn signals, which have been making it onto each of their new e-bike launches lately, because they’re designed to be visible. Many e-bikes have small lip service turn signals that are so close to the centerline of the bike that most drivers won’t even correctly interpret them as turn signals. I have no doubt that some drivers will still ignore a blinking light on Aventon’s bikes, but the larger horizontal gap between the lights gives a better chance that most drivers will get the message. Even so, I’d recommend still using hand signals to be extra clear with drivers.

All of those extra pieces of hardware are nice additions, but the bike, unfortunately, gained around 5 lb. (2.2 kg) compared to the previous version. At just 46 lb. (21 kg) though, it’s still quite light compared to most other e-bikes on the market.

How does it ride?

I was already a big fan of the original Aventon Soltera last year, and this year’s model is somehow even better. The ride is smooth and responsive. There’s no suspension, so you’ve got to be light in the knees when traversing bricks, cobblestones, or other rough surfaces, but it floats deceptively smoothly over relatively flat paths thanks to those large wheels and wider tires this year.

With the torque sensor allowing more accurate pedal assist, I found I can drop the power level and cruise more efficiently to make that 360Wh battery last longer.

Sure, 360Wh isn’t a massive battery, and 350W of power isn’t a massively strong motor. But the two are appropriately sized for a bike of this type, opting for efficiency over raw performance. Aventon has other bikes if you want to go for max power. The Soltera.2 is designed to be a more elegant option for those that want an e-bike to provide solid assistance without feeling like a main battle tank underneath them.

The ability to pair it with the app for more data and customization options is the cherry on top of this already nicely designed electric bike.

Aventon has long demonstrated an impressive ability to create quality, well-performing electric bikes for modest prices.

At $1,399, they’ve done it once again with the Aventon Soltera.2. It doesn’t pack the same powerful punch or carry as heavy a load as the brand’s other models, but it fulfills its job well by offering a lighter and more efficient option in the lineup.