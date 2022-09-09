Wheel-E Podcast! Volcon’s moto e-bike, sidecar electric bike, CSC RX1E, more

This week on Electrek’s Wheel-E podcast, we discuss the most popular news stories from the world of electric bikes and other nontraditional electric vehicles. This time that includes Volcon’s moto e-bike, a funky sidecar e-bike from Mod, CSC RX1E electric motorcycle and lots more.
Apologies for the sound quality on this one. Micah’s computer wouldn’t work with his hotel internet
The Wheel-E podcast is set to return every two weeks on Electrek’s YouTube channel, Facebook, Linkedin and Twitter. As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
We also have a Patreon if you want to help us to avoid more ads and invest more in our content. We have some awesome gifts for our Patreons and more coming.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast today:
- Texas-based Volcon unveils full-suspension Brat, a 28 mph electric moped-style bike
- FREY unveils more affordable line of fast, high-end full-suspension electric mountain bike
- The Mod Easy Sidecar electric bike carries a passenger the fun, old-fashioned way
- Yamaha launches new mid-drive electric bike motor with more power in smaller package
- Blix unveils 80-mile-range ‘Dubbel’ electric bike to carry your friends, pets, and cargo
- Razor’s new ‘most versatile yet’ 1,000W electric scooter carries two seated adults
- CSC RX1E electric motorcycle coming to US riders, hitting 80 mph for under $8,000
- Kollter RS1 80 mph electric motorcycle will start cruising US roads soon
Here’s the live stream for today’s episode starting at 6:00 p.m. ET (or the video after 7:00 p.m. ET):
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.