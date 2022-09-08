Razor’s new ‘most versatile yet’ 1,000W electric scooter carries two seated adults

When it comes to scooters, Razor is as much of a household name as it gets. But forget the classic, shiny Razor scooters you’re used to. The company is coming in hot with a whole new type of two passenger, big-wheeled electric scooter for adults. Meet the Razor EcoSmart Cargo.

The Razor EcoSmart Cargo is designed to be ridden while seated, but that’s not the only major departure from the standing scooters you’re probably familiar with.

Not only is this a seated electric scooter, but it has a big rear rack that can hold cargo or support a second seat for a passenger.

There is even a protective rear wheel skirt and fold down foot pegs to give that rear rider a comfortable place to rest their barking dogs. It’s a Vespa-style ride, even if it doesn’t come with quite the same old-school charm.

There may not be any suspension to speak of, but at least the rear passenger gets a padded seat and wide tires to absorb the bumps.

According to Razor:

The EcoSmart Cargo offers riders a combination of style, comfort, and performance featuring an olive-green body, roomy bamboo deck, and a high-torque, 1000-watt motor and chain drivetrain.

That 1,000W motor is centrally mounted, unlike most electric scooters that opt for a hub motor in one or both of the wheels. But Razor has long opted for chain driving mid-motors and they don’t appear to be stopping anytime soon.

In this case, the motor should be powerful enough to get the Razor EcoSmart Cargo scooter up to a sprightly 20 mph (32 km/h).

The scooter boasts a range of 16.6 miles (27 km) or up to 50 minutes of riding. If my math is correct, those are basically the same thing when you’re pegging the needle at the 20 mph top speed.

While they don’t come out and say it, the design looks like it wouldn’t be too hard to kick/push your way home with a dead battery, should you ever exceed that 50 minute run time. Working your way downhill might make that process a bit more fun.

The scooter seems to be optimized for utility-related tasks, as the company explained:

The EcoSmart Cargo has been built for high performance and maximum utility. Whether carrying produce from the farmer’s market, giving your roommate a ride to class, or zipping to work (local laws will apply), this seated scooter has a cargo solution at the ready. Its convertible rack system allows riders to choose between an adult passenger seat with built-in storage compartment, a basket, or the customizable rack.

The EcoSmart Cargo includes 16″ diameter wheels with wide tires, an LED headlight and rear brake/tail light, an on-board display for speed and battery life, five different speed modes for throttle control, fenders for wet riding, and a single rear mechanical disc brake that will be perfect for power slides.

The scooter comes in olive green, which only further highlights the fact that it’s largely a RadRunner-type two-wheeler, sans the pedals.

At a price of $1,099, the Razor EcoSmart Cargo significantly undercuts the price of many but not all utility-focused electric bikes.

As VP Design and Development at Razor Ian Desberg explained, the new scooter is meant to expand the adult-focused lineup that the company has steadily grown:

With the launch of the EcoSmart Cargo, we set out to design the most versatile and powerful addition to our adult electric scooter line up to date. We’re truly offering a brand new option to riders with nothing like the EcoSmart Cargo currently available in the marketplace. This stylish, seated electric scooter featuring plenty of versatility, storage and a high-torque, powerful motor caters to the diverse needs of adult electric scooter users. Ultimately, with this launch as well as recent additions to our line-up including the C35 Electric Scooter and the Razor Icon, we’re solving for the need for additional options with style and substance within the fastest growing sector of the industry.

What do you think of the new Razor EcoSmart Cargo? Will we spot you soon scooting around with your significant other on back? Sound off in the comment section below!

