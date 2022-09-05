The Mod Easy Sidecar electric bike carries a passenger the fun, old-fashioned way

Just when you thought you’d seen everything in the e-bike industry, here comes an electric bike that makes you go, “Hmmm, now that I like.” It’s called the Mod Easy SideCar, and it’s exactly what it looks like: an awesome-looking retro-themed electric bike with a functional sidecar.

Created by Mod Bikes, an Austin, Texas-based electric bicycle company with many e-bike styles, this sidecar model is certainly the most eye-catching.

The bike comes in either Army Green or Charcoal Black, depending what type of vibe you’re going for. It also rolls on 24″ rims with 3″ wide tires, helping keep the size in check while still offering a good ride.

Regardless of the color, it’s pretty hard to miss the vintage vibe, though the bike sports plenty of modern day accoutrements as well.

Components like the hydraulic disc brakes, LED lighting, LCD display, password-protected unlocking, reflective sidewall tires, and a suspension seat post all help add a modern flair to compliment the retro-inspired aluminum frame and faux-leather accents.

On the performance side, the bike may be heavy at 153.5 pounds (69.6 kg) but it still gets up to a sprightly 28 mph (45 km/h). That puts it firmly in Class 3 e-bike territory.

Taking off the sidecar would drop the weight down to a more manageable 88 pounds (40 kg), but why would you want to do that?

Just keep in mind that it’s probably not a great idea to do the full 28 mph (45 km/h) with the sidecar installed. In fact, Mod Bikes recommends not exceeding 10 mph (16 km/h) with the sidecar on, though the likely sidecar manifest of pets, kids, and wives in the sidecar might have something to do with that recommended lower speed.

The sidecar has a weight capacity of 120 pounds (54 kg), and the bike also has a rear rack rated for 55 pounds (25 kg), so you should be able to carry a lot of gear (or a smaller person and a decent amount of gear). There’s even a cute little seat with seat belt in the side car, helping to strap in your passenger.

The Mod East Sidecar gets its power from a 750W rear geared hub motor that offers 1,050 watts of peak power.

A 48V and 15Ah battery supplies it with juice, offering a capacity of 720 Wh.

The 8.5 lb (3.8 kg) battery is lockable and removable for charging off of the bike. If you live in a three-story walkup and don’t want to drag this bike up the stairs, that’s going to be a nice feature. For the 99% of people who park the bike in a garage, they’ll probably just leave the battery on the bike.

The battery claims a range of “up to 45 miles” or around 72 kilometers, but don’t expect to get that kind of range when flying at 28 mph (45 km/h). That’s either the super slow on throttle range or the easy-going pedal assist range. But with a bike that looks this good, going slow might be worth it to savor all the looks you’ll be getting from people along the way.

The Mod Easy Sidecar electric bike is priced at $4,190. There’s a version without the sidecar for $3,290, but you know you want the sidecar.

Shipping is free (or rather included in the price), which is good since this thing definitely isn’t slipping into the eco-sized enveloped at the post office.

This bike looks so cool, I’m going to have to get my hands on one for a review. But until then, I want to know what you think of the Mod Easy Sidecar electric bike. Let’s hear your thoughts in the comment section below!

