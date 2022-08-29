FREY unveils more affordable line of fast, high-end full-suspension electric mountain bikes

The new FREY EVOLVE line is designed to take the brand’s popular high-end electric mountain bikes and reduce prices to make them more affordable for the masses. The first two models have just been unveiled as the FREY EVOLVE NEO and NEO PRO.

FREY’s e-bikes have always embodied three main aspects: high quality parts, lower-than-expected pricing, and ridiculously powerful motors. I’m talking 1,500W-capable Bafang Ultra motors, folks.

But by dropping that last one in favor of more reasonable power, FREY has been able to hang onto the first two, retaining a pile of nice parts and an attractive price point that significantly undercuts the European competition.

That means the FREY EVOLVE NEO and NEO PRO e-bikes still sport many high-tier or mid-tier bicycle components, but now includes a lower power Bafang mid-drive motor than we’ve previously seen on FREY’s models.

Of course the term “lower power” is relative, and the approximately 600 watts of peak power from the new Bafang M510 motor is still slightly above the max output of most big name mid-drive motors like those from Bosch, Brose and others.

As FREY co-founder Ivy Wang explained to Electrek:

The EVOLVE NEO will be the first eMTB equipped with the new Bafang M510 system. We have tested and proven that the M510 motor has performed excellent as an eMTB motor system and we think now it can compete with Bosch and Shimano systems.

Both the FREY EVOLVE NEO and EVOLVE NEO PRO are full-suspension electric mountain bikes that can reach speeds of up to 40 km/h (25 mph) from that Bafang M510 system. The drivetrain offers both pedal assist and throttle operation, though the throttle can be removed in countries that don’t permit throttle-enabled electric bikes.

The M510 drive system also includes Bluetooth connectivity, allowing riders to connect via the Bafang Go App to adjust settings and performance parameters directly on their phones.

Both bikes include frame-integrated 672 Wh batteries that are lockable and removable. The NEO and NEO PRO are both also available in three sizes. Each weighs 26 kg (57 lb) and they are both rated for max payloads of 120 kg (264 lb).

Where they differ is largely in the type of suspension, brakes and transmissions found on each model.

The FREY EVOLVE NEO has more mid-level components than the PRO model.

The front fork is a RockShox RECON air 150mm suspension fork while the rear shock is a RockShox Monarch RL. The bike uses Tektro HD E730 quad-piston hydraulic disc brakes on 203mm rotors. For a transmission, the EVOLVE NEO sports a SRAM X5 9-speed drivetrain.

All of those are nicer parts than you’ll find on most electric mountain bikes in this price range, but the EVOLVE NEO PRO upgrades to even higher-shelf hardware. The front fork is replaced with a RockShox YARI 160mm air suspension fork. The brakes are upgraded to Magura MT5E quad-piston hydraulic disc brakes on 203mm rotors. And the transmission is swapped for a nicer SRAM NX 11-speed drivetrain.

The FREY EVOLVE NEO is priced at US $2,980, and the NEO PRO is priced at US $3,580. Both models come in three colorway options: Make Blue, Wafer White or Sunrise Pink.

I’m looking forward to getting my hands on a new EVOLVE soon so I can test it out and let you know what I think – based on my past experiences reviewing FREY’s electric mountain bikes, this should be an epic ride for a price that seriously undercuts its equivalent EU-produced competition.

To check out my last ride on a FREY bike, see the video below. The new EVOLVE line doesn’t have quite as top shelf parts as that bike below, but it’s also nearly half the price.

