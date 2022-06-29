The most expensive electric vehicles on the road in 2022

In 2022, electric vehicle sales continue to boom. Nearly all legacy automakers have set end dates for manufacturing new combustion vehicles and have begun introducing all-electric options into their fleets more and more. This year alone, the world will see over twenty new electric vehicle models ranging from most expensive, to rather affordable. Below is a list of which EVs are or will soon be available, and how expensive they are.

Why are electric vehicles so expensive?

There are many factors at play in the pricing of electric vehicles these days. Supply chains, assembly lines, and R&D can all play some part in the MSRP of an electric vehicle before its first sale.

Probably the most notable factor today is the cost of batteries. Battery packs are vital to the longevity and performance of any electric vehicle, but they are expensive. Developments in battery technology as well as swapping practices have significantly helped lower the cost of EVs in recent years.

However, current battery components are gathered and produced by a select group of manufacturers, like in China for instance. The price of importing multiple resources and parts from overseas can add to the overall price an automaker must charge consumers to make a profit.

In the US in particular, automakers are breaking away from this battery reliance, and have begun erecting their own manufacturing facilities stateside, to shorten supply chains and overall costs.

The vehicles mentioned below come with plenty of pricey features, even in their most standard trims.

The most expensive 2022 model year electric vehicles

To begin, we want to point out that this list caters to some of the most expensive consumer EVs today. There are plenty of electric supercars out there that cost much more, but they’re not exactly prevalent on roads and highways.

Keep in mind that the prices provided are the MSRPs and do not include any state or federal incentives, or any additional fees for destination and documentation unless specifically noted.

All prices are accurate at the time of posting, and we will update them as they change.

Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum

Even before a single pickup was delivered, Ford’s F-150 Lightning had the makings of greatness. With well over 200,000 reservations in place, the early demand for the all-electric pickup was there. As a result, Ford has increased the Lightning’s production capacity twice already.

While the Standard Pro trim F-150 Lightning starts just under $40,000, its price goes through several other options topped by Platinum. The Platinum F-150 Lightning has finally arrived and already sits as one of the most expensive electric pickups on the market this year. This trim comes with 22″ aluminum wheels with black painted pockets, heated and ventilated Nirvana leather seats, and the extended battery pack standard.

That delivers an EPA estimated range of 280 miles, all for only $90,874. All 2022 trims of the Ford F-150 Lightning have begun deliveries, but if you haven’t reserved one yet, you’ll waiting until the 2023 models come out… possibly 2024.

Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum trim / Source: Ford Motor Co.

Rivian R1S Adventure Edition

Rivian is one of the EV manufacturers that should find continued success in 2022. Last September, Rivian officially began rolling customer versions of its R1T pickup off its assembly lines, becoming the first company to deliver a fully-electric truck.

Considering all the Launch Editions are spoken for, the seven-seat R1S SUV is arriving to customers next. Its Adventure Edition trim starts at a purchase price of $75,500 for the Large Pack battery which promises 316 miles of EPA estimated range.

The R1S trims will be assembled at Rivian’s current facility in Normal, Illinois and eventually at the automaker’s second planned facility in Georgia. The Adventure and Explore trims of R1S are expected to follow sometime this year.

Source: Rivian

Fisker Ocean Extreme / One (Launch Edition)

We wanted to point out Fisker’s flagship SUV, the Ocean, because it sits as both one of the pricer EVs as well as one of the most affordable depending on what trim you get. When the Ocean was unveiled at the LA Auto Show last fall, it made a splash based off its overall look, features, and most importantly, price.

Founder and CEO Henrik Fisker revealed at the time that the Sport trim of the upcoming Ocean will start at an MSRP of $37,999 – meaning that if someone were to qualify for the entire $7,500 EV tax credit in the US, they could purchase an Ocean for just over $30k.

That’s a huge selling point for consumers looking to go electric, but the Ocean Sport may not be for everyone. On the other side of the pricing spectrum is the Ocean One.

This launch edition trim of the Ocean comes with all top tier features including 22″ F3 SlipStream Wheels, a SolarSky roof which can supposedly add an additional 29 miles of range per week, and a special “Ocean One” designation including an optional Big Sur Blue w/ Metallic Matte Finish.

Only the first 5,000 Oceans will debut in the One trim, but you can get all of the same features aside from the paint and Ocean One monicker in the Extreme trim – both have an MSRP of $68,990 and should arrive in November.

The SolarSky Roof on the Fisker Ocean

Current/Upcoming electric vehicles sorted by most expensive

For the sake of keeping a tidier list, we have only added 2022/2023 model year EVs that have MSRPs of $45,000 or more.

Note – All prices listed below do not include taxes, destination fees, or federal tax credits unless specifically noted.

EVs coming in 2022 without shared pricing

As you may have noticed looking at the table above, some anticipated electric vehicles scheduled for 2022 are not present. That’s because several upcoming models have been confirmed for arrival this year, but pricing has not yet been shared.

Here’s several of them to start. As prices arrive, these EVs will make their move up above so you can see where they land in comparison.

EV Make/Model/Trim Scheduled Release Date Genesis Electrified G80 Summer 2022 Lotus Eletre SUV 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Late 2022 Polestar 3 Late 2022

Anything we missed?

Are there any ridiculously expensive electric vehicles we are forgetting? Is there anything you’d like to see added to the list? Let us know!

