Tesla Semi is getting into the hands of two more big customers as the program finally appears to be ramping up.

There’s no sugarcoating it. The Tesla Semi program has seen some fairly serious delays.

It was first unveiled in 2017 and it was supposed to come to production in 2019. Instead, it came to production in late 2022 and it has been in extremely limited production since.

For over a year, Tesla Semi was only used internally and by Pepsico.

However, we have seen the electric vehicle in the hands of several more customers recently.

We reported on a Tesla Semi being spotted used by Martin Brower and one by food distribution giant Sysco.

Now, Tesla Semi has been spotted being used by a few other customers. A TEsla Semi was seen pulling a Walmart trailer:

Walmart holds one of the biggest reservations for Tesla Semi with 130 units pre-ordered.

Furthermore, a Tesla Semi was also spotted pulling a Costco trailer this week:

After Walmart…looks like Costco is testing Tesla Semi 👀@WholeMarsBlog pic.twitter.com/QrBTt222uJ — てすおた (@TeslaOtaku) May 7, 2024

Unlike Walmart, Costco hasn’t announced ordering the Tesla Semi.

Nonetheless, that’s four new customers using the electric truck in about a month, while only one has been using it for a year.

Tesla recently said that it now plans for the electric truck to enter volume production late next year and start wider customer deliveries in 2026.

The Tesla Semi is capable of traveling 500 miles on a single charge with a full load, according to Tesla.