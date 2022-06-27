Volkswagen reveals ID. AERO concept — its first all-electric sedan offering a 385-mile range

Volkswagen has shared news that its ID family of all-electric vehicles has now grown by one. The

German automaker revealed the ID. AERO – a concept previewing Volkswagen’s future of electric sedans, as its production version is expected to arrive worldwide beginning in 2023.

As Volkswagen’s global ID. family of EVs continues to grow, so does its YOY delivery growth, which more than doubled in 2021 compared to a year prior. This is a key reason some believe Volkswagen will become the global leader in EV sales by 2024.

The ID family currently includes EVs like the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5 GTX, and the ID.6 in China. Additionally, the ID. Buzz minibus/cargo van is just beginning to ramp up production.

These vehicles are all a part of Volkswagen’s ACCELERATE strategy to expand EV adoption and become net-zero climate-neutral throughout the entire company by 2050. This strategy also includes introducing a new BEV model each year through 2026.

One crucial segment currently absent from Volkswagen’s ID lineup is an all-electric sedan. That is until now. Today, the German automaker unveiled the ID. AERO concept, offering a preview of the first electric sedan that will soon join the other ID models in scaled production.

Source: Volkswagen Group





Introducing the ID. AERO: The first electric Volkswagen sedan

Volkswagen shared images and early specs of its all-electric sedan concept in a press release today, showcasing a sleek and aerodynamic new vehicle that will soon join the ID family. Volkswagen passenger cars CEO Ralf Brandstätter spoke:

With the ID. AERO show car, we are revealing a preview of the next member of the ID. family. A car with an emotional and at the same time extremely aerodynamic design, a range of over 600 kilometers, an extraordinary amount of space and a premium interior. With our ACCELERATE strategy, we are intensively driving forward the electrification of our model range. Following the ID.4, this model will be our next global car for Europe, China and the US.

Here are some the of specs and other details VW has shared so far:

It will sit upon the MEB Platform at a length of five meters (16 feet)

Built to be aerodynamic, offering a drag coefficient of 0.23

22″ two-tone wheels integrated flush into their housings

Door handles replaced by illuminated touch surfaces

77 kWh lithium-ion battery pack delivering up to 620 km (385 mi) WLTP range

First deliveries are expected in China in the second half of 2023

According to the release, the production version of the ID. AERO electric sedan will arrive in two different versions in China, one manufactured by each of Volkswagen’s joint ventures overseas. Electric sedan production will follow in Europe and the US, beginning at Volkswagen’s assembly lines at its Emden plant in 2023.

No word yet on where or when US production will take place, but it’s definitely in the works. That being said, we can expect it to roll out of either Chattanooga, Tennessee, or at Volkswagen’s second manufacturing facility planned for the US.

Check out a detailed walk-through of the new Volkswagen electric sedan concept in the video below:

