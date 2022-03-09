Honda releases first-production electric motorcycle, but its CRF-E2 comes with a small catch

We’ve watched Honda play around with prototype electric motorcycles as well as electric scooters for years. Now we’re finally getting an initial look at the first-production Honda electric motorcycle. But there’s a distinct chance that your kids may be more interested in the Honda CRF-E2 than you.

That’s because the new electric Honda dirt bike is built for them. It’s a kids’ dirt bike with an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery powering the little two-wheeler.

To be more precise, it’s a 1.2 kW electric motor with a peak rating of 2.5 kW. That’s around 3.5 horsepower in a 48 kg (106 lb.) dirt bike.

The 48V and 20Ah lithium-ion battery is removable for charging either on or off of the dirt bike, and it can be swapped for a fresh battery when the first is depleted.

The 6 kg (13 lb.) battery holds 960 Wh of capacity, or around 50% larger than the battery capacity of most electric bicycles for adults. It is said to offer two hours of run time in “ideal conditions,” as long as your kids aren’t climbing the sides of any local mountains.

Honda isn’t actually producing its own CRF-E2, mind you. Instead, they licensed it out to Greenger Powersports, who handles the manufacturing and sales. They’re taking $2,999 for one right now, meaning your kid better really be into electric dirt bikes. I can buy three pretty darn good adult electric bikes for that.

Of course they won’t be able to do what the CRF-E2 can, and they sure won’t fit kids.

The little electric dirt bike looks to be nicely put together with front and rear hydraulic brakes, twin-spar aluminum frame, 4-inch travel hydraulic fork, 8-inch travel rear suspension, powerful 290W charger, and even an adjustable seat.

There’s no talk of top speed, and no one else that covers the bike seems to know. I had to do a little bit of back-of-the-envelope math to get there. The motor is rated for between 2,000 to 4,000 RPM, the rims are 12″ and the gear reduction 1:7.1. Assuming a tire diameter of approximately 16″, that would put the speed somewhere between 13.5 to 27 mph (22 to 43 km/h), depending how close to redlining they let the motor run.

Somewhere in the middle of that range is likely the sweet spot.

While it might sound strange to design an electric dirt bike for kids, this certainly isn’t the first. OSET’s electric trials bikes have helped kids learn the essentials for years, and new companies like Volcon offer their own Runt off-road electric trail bike.

Razor has its own electric dirt bikes for kids, but they’re glorified toys compared to this little electric Honda.

Even Tesla (via Radio Flyer) has gotten into the kids games with its Tesla Cyberquad for Kids.

I guess it’s never too early to teach kids that if they’re going to be riding (or driving), it might as well be on cleaner and faster electric vehicles.

