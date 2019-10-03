OSET wants to get kids off video games and onto electric dirt bikes

UK-based OSET is the world leader in kid-sized electric dirt bikes that help teach children to ride from a young age. And now the company is gearing up for the holiday season early with an attack on video games in favor of some good old fashioned outdoor shenanigans. In the form of electric dirt bikes for kids, of course.

OSET wants kids on e-bikes, not video games

According to a statement OSET sent to Electrek, sales of just the Xbox One and PS4 consoles in OSET’s native UK have totaled 7.5 million units so far.

And e-sports has become the second-largest segment of the video game market. But now OSET is asking: “Why should kids be playing sports online when they could be playing them outside?”

According to Ian Smith, the founder and CEO of OSET Bikes:

“Kids’ down time has to be about balance. We see news reports weekly about the obesity crisis, and especially in kids. While reducing sugar intake is critical, it needs to go hand in hand with getting kids more active. Instead of experiencing sport through a screen we would encourage kids and parents to get out there and give something different a go! The sport of trials riding is not an obvious option for many parents, but it’s a fantastic sport that will offer children an active hobby for life. We know people the still enjoy riding into their 70s and beyond.”

Trials riding is essentially like an obstacle course, but run on a dirt bike or bicycle. Riders attempt to get over, through or around obstacles such as roots, stumps, creeks, streams, etc., all without putting their feet down.

The sport stresses balance, coordination, muscle control, hand-eye coordination, and abstract spatial thinking.

Plus it gets kids outside.

As Ian continued:

“Trials is about control, balance and technique. It’s not about going fast. Surprising to many is that it’s a sport you can practice in your back garden! OSET bikes are electric, which means they’re virtually silent, so you won’t annoy the neighbours! Many people make space in the garden for a few pallets and rocks to ride over!”

OSET’s electric bikes come in a variety of sizes for even the youngest of riders. According to the company, if a child can ride a balance bike, he or she can ride OSET’s smallest e-bikes. And parents can easily adjust the bikes with simple switches to limit their power and speed down to as slow as walking pace.

They aren’t cheap, mind you. The models for kids start at $1,399 for the 3-5-year-old version and increase from there. But they aren’t ridiculously priced, either.

And OSET even has models large enough for adults. Check out a recent video we featured showing a pro rider demonstrating how an OSET e-bike can allow riders access to beautiful countryside riding without spoiling the pleasant atmosphere for everyone else with engine noise.

Electrek’s Take

So first of all, this is obviously marketing.

OSET doesn’t make any money when you buy your kid an Xbox, but they make a lot more when you buy the kid an OSET e-bike.

But just because it’s the company’s marketing strategy doesn’t mean it isn’t a good idea for kids either. I’d love to see more kids learning to ride electric dirt and trials bikes instead of riding similar bikes on their video game consoles.

Not only is it better for their health and development, but it begins to teach kids about the benefits of electric vehicles as well.

Many avid dirt bike riders will admit that e-bikes have benefits, but claim that they’ll miss that “brap brap braaaaap!” of their dated gas bikes. But if kids learn by starting on e-bikes, they’ll never be forced to endure the litany of downsides to gas-powered bikes.

Plus there’s the general cool-factor here. I’m not saying don’t sign your kid up for the soccer team too. But consider how much “attention” he (or she!) is going to get once entering teenage years and pulling up to school on a bike.

That’s a cool kid, indeed!

