Tesla Cyberquad for Kids sells out in less than a day (again) after the electric ATV briefly restocked

Even though you can’t buy an actual Tesla Cyberquad yet, your kids can already get a half-sized version. Or at least they could have if they were quick, since Tesla and Radio Flyer’s co-developed Cyberquad for Kids only briefly returned to being in stock before immediately selling out again.

The refrain “supply chain issues” has turned into an excuse for everything these days.

Not enough new cars? Supply chain issues. Can’t find a new graphics card? Supply chain issues. Your dog pooped in the neighbors yard? Supply chain issues.

But chalk up a new one to the list: The coolest electric kids vehicle – the Tesla Cyberquad for Kids – has been out of stock since nearly the moment it was first unveiled late last year.

Today marks the first time it has been back in stock this year, though that certainly didn’t last long.

For the second time, the Tesla Cyberquad for Kids sold out in less than a day. This time it was just a few hours after going back in stock.

It can even fit me (a supposed adult) riding it up a steep ramp

The popular electric ride-on is capable of hauling more than just kids, as you can see in my own video review of the awesome little electric four-wheeler.

The 120 lb (54 kg) vehicle has a weight capacity of 150 lb (68 kg), which I have personally exceeded without any protest from the pint-sized ATV. I was even able to ride it up a steep ramp into my mini electric truck (on brand) for some real electric-on-electric action.

With large tires and a powerful drivetrain, the Tesla Cyberquad for Kids is much more than a simple children’s toy. Which makes sense, as Tesla isn’t likely to put its name on something that isn’t overpowered for the task at hand.

You’ll definitely want to check out my review video below, where everyone from my young nephews to my retired parents had a blast riding the thing.

The Tesla Cyberquad for Kids maintains the same design as the larger Tesla Cyberquad upon which it was modeled, and features rear suspension, a padded seat, forward and reverse gears, front and rear lighting, and two speed modes for 5 and 10 mph operation (8 and 16 km/h).

Priced at $1,900, it’s definitely not a cheap way to get kids into electric off-roading, but it’s also quite a unique product. The 500W chain-driving motor is much more powerful than the typical PowerWheels you might want to compare it to.

It also has a much more sophisticated powertrain with a removable lithium-ion battery and even a Tesla-shaped charger.

Unlike smaller kids toys with enough range for playing in the yard, the Tesla Cyberquad for Kids has a big enough battery for 15 miles (25 km) of riding.

There’s no telling when the Tesla Cyberquad for Kids will be back in stock. Tesla is notorious for launching unique side-products that sell out quickly with long restocking periods, or that never restock at all.

Remember Teslaquila, anyone?

Considering that the Tesla Cyberquad for Kids is produced by Radio Flyer, which also manufacturers a number of other popular electric scooters and e-bikes for adults, there’s a good chance that the little electric ATV will be back.

Now it’s just a waiting game to see how long it takes for Radio Flyer to crank back up production.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.