Hyundai Motor commits to becoming globally carbon neutral by 2045

During IAA Mobility 2021 in Munich, Hyundai Motor Group has shared its goal to become completely carbon neutral by 2045. This will include its global product lineup and all company operations. Furthermore, Hyundai announced an end to all combustion engine vehicles in Europe beginning in 2035.

Hyundai Motor Group is the global mobility umbrella to marques such as Hyundai and Kia, as well as the upcoming Ioniq line of EVs. Many will soon sit upon its dedicated Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

Furthermore, its luxury brand Genesis recently shared plans to go all-electric by 2030, ending new combustion models in 2025.

This past May, Hyundai announced it would invest $7.4 billion in future EV development and production in the US by 2025.

With a growing number of BEVs across multiple brands globally, Hyundai has ensured the public it remains focused on sustainability, in order to reduce its carbon footprint to be completely neutral.

In a press release correlating with its announcement at IAA Mobility in Munich this year, Hyundai Motor Group shared multiple sustainability goals for the future, including being carbon neutral by 2045.

Additionally, Hyundai has committed to reducing its carbon emissions 75% below the 2019 level by 2040. Hyundai Motor President and CEO Jaehoon “Jay” Chang spoke to the automaker’s new goals:

Under our company’s vision, Progress for Humanity, Hyundai Motor is determined to do the right thing for the world. Climate change is an undeniable challenge that needs everyone’s utmost and urgent attention. Hyundai Motor commits to become carbon neutral in its global products and operations by 2045, and we will make investments in cleaner transportation and greener energy solutions to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all.

Hyundai said it plans to tackle these climate-conscious goals through three pillars:

Clean mobility. By 2030, Hyundai aims to have 30% of its global sales come from ZEVs, and have BEVs and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles account for 80% of sales by 2040. Furthermore, Hyundai will only offer ZEVs in Europe starting in 2035, and will phase out all ICE vehicle production in major markets by 2040.

Next-generation platforms. Hyundai will continue to make forward thinking investments in the next-generation transportation platforms. This includes Urban Air Utility (UAM) and autonomous vehicles, both focused around mobility with zero carbon emissions.

Green energy. In addition to zero emission vehicles, Hyundai will integrate renewable energy into its production facilities. This also includes long-term investments in future technologies, such as Vehicle-to-grid (V2G) and Second Life Battery Energy Storage System (SLBESS).

In addition to zero emission vehicles, Hyundai will integrate renewable energy into its production facilities.

Next Hyundai will continue to develop and deliver EVs alongside its KIA brand, including the upcoming Ioniq 5. Furthermore, Hyundai’s Genesis brand will debut its first two EVs in 2022.

