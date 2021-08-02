How much does a Tesla weigh? Comparing each model

When learning more about Tesla and its growing fleet of EVs, consumers new to the market have a lot of the same questions. Inquiries such as How much does a Tesla cost? How long does it take to charge a Tesla? How much does it cost to charge a Tesla? Believe it or not, one of the most frequent questions we receive in addition to those above is, How much does a Tesla weigh?

While this question is more easily answered than others, there are a few factors that play a role in the weight of each Tesla model. Here’s everything you need to know broken down by model.

How much does each Tesla weigh?

Unfortunately, your Tesla does not get an annual physical where a doctor can check in on your EV’s weight, and there aren’t too many vehicle-sized scales easily accessible to drivers.

Luckily, Tesla has provided the weights of most of its vehicles, but they’re still are varying factors.

Aside from different model types, some Teslas can vary in weight based on their trim or powertrain. Electric motors aren’t as heavy ICE engine blocks, but they do carry some weight around.

That being said, more performance means more electric motors, and more motors mean additional weight.

The size and cargo space of the Tesla itself is also a pretty obvious factor, as a Model X will certainly weigh more than a Model 3 — and pretty much any other Tesla at this point.

Below is each Tesla’s weight according to the American automaker, sorted by chronological debut.

Tesla’s original Roadster EV

Tesla Roadster

Tesla’s flagship EV remains its lightest model to date. The original Tesla Roadster sits as a limited-run EV and is now a collector’s item for some, so its weight has not changed in the decade plus it’s been around.

The first-generation Roadster weighs in at 2,723 lbs.

Model S

The second oldest Tesla model on our list and the longest currently in production is the Model S sedan. After seeing a refresh earlier in 2021 that will eventually bring the tri-motor Plaid powertrain to drivers, the Model S can come with some weight.

The dual-motor Long Range trim, which has now been delayed to 2022, weighs 4,561 lbs.

The tri-motor Plaid Model S will weigh in at 4,766 lbs. when it (hopefully) delivers this fall.

Model X

The largest current Tesla is unsurprisingly also the heaviest to date (we’re still waiting on you, Cybertruck).

Currently available in two different trims, both the Long Range and new Plaid Model X weigh more than any of their Tesla siblings.

The Model X Long Range weighs 5,185 lbs., while the Plaid Model X and its three motors will weigh 5,390 lbs. Both trims are currently scheduled to arrive in the first quarter of 2022 alongside the Long Range Model S.

Model 3

The cheapest Tesla available is also one of the very lightest, no matter the powertrain you choose. The Tesla Model 3 is currently available in three trims:

The single motor Model 3 Standard Range Plus is the second-lightest Tesla ever at 3,582 lbs.

The other two dual-motor Model 3 trims, Long Range and Performance, both weigh in at 4,065 lbs.

Model Y

The newest Tesla to arrive currently sits in the middle of the pack on weight, which sits on brand with its pricing and performance as well.

The Tesla Model Y is currently available in either a Long Range or Performance dual-motor trim, and each weighs 4,416 lbs.

What is the heaviest Tesla?

If you’ve skimmed through to this point, you must just be looking for weights and an answer to the question above without all the jibber-jabber. We respect that, so here you go.

Here are all of Tesla’s current models sorted heaviest to lightest:

5,390 lbs – Model X Plaid

5,185 lbs – Model X Long Range

4,766 lbs – Model S Plaid

4,561 lbs – Model S Long Range

4,416 lbs – Model Y Long Range/Performance

4,065 lbs – Model 3 Long Range/Performance

3,582 lbs – Model 3 Standard Range Plus

2,723 lbs Gen. 1 Tesla Roadster

How much does Tesla Cybertruck weigh?

Unfortunately, we do not have that granular of specs on the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck yet, although we have asked Tesla several times.

Based on the increased size and payload capacity (at least 3,500 lbs) compared to the current largest Tesla in the Model X, we anticipate the weight of the three upcoming powertrains on the Cybertruck to be between 5,000 and 6,500 lbs.

That being said, towing capacities up to 14,000 lbs., like Tesla is advertising for the tri-motor Cybertruck, could very well require more weight beyond 6,500 lbs.

Check back in with our Cybertruck guide periodically for the latest specs from Tesla.

How much does the 2nd generation Tesla Roadster weigh?

Much like the Cybertruck, Tesla has not yet revealed what the second-generation Roadster will tip the scales at when it debuts in 2022.

Based on its size and touted performance, complete with new motors, we’d expect the new Roadster to land somewhere near the upcoming Model S trims, perhaps between 4,400 and 4,700 lbs.

We will know for certain when Tesla shares more details of the Gen. 2 Roadster… like whether it can actually hover or not.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.