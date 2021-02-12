Elon Musk is serious about making Tesla Roadster ‘hover’ with rocket technology

Elon Musk is serious about making the upcoming Tesla Roadster “hover” with rocket technology in new comments about the electric supercar.

When first unveiling the vehicle, Tesla claimed a list of impressive specs for its new Roadster, including 0-60 mph in 1.9 sec, 620-mile of range, and more.

The CEO has been also teasing those specs as the “base specs,” and other versions should have even crazier performance.

With the recent launch of the Model S Plaid and Plaid+, Tesla already has topped the performance first announced in the Roadster, which is a more expensive vehicle.

Musk previously said that Tesla will offer a “SpaceX package” that will include cold air thrusters to give the Roadster even higher performance.

In a new interview with Joe Rogan, the CEO said that Tesla is really planning on incorporating this technology and make the vehicle hover:

We are going to throw some rocket technology in that car. I want it to hover. We got to figure out how to make it hover without killing people.

Musk previously discussed that possibility, and he even talked about a potential demonstration:

Maybe end of next year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 18, 2019

In the interview, the CEO started discussing potential restrictions to make the electric supercar hover “safely”:

I thought maybe we could make it hover but not too high. You make it hover like a meter above the ground or something like that. Something where if you plummet, you blow the suspension, but you are not going to die. Maybe 6 feet. You probably just put a height limit on it.

When asked if you will be able to move while hovering, Musk confirmed that you will be able to:

You’d go pretty fast, but you are going to be time-limited. It’s going to use a super high-pressure air bottle. The standard version will have a back row with two small seats, like child seats in a Porsche or something, or if you get the SpaceX option package then in that place where those two seats is a high-pressure carbon overwrapped pressure vessel, something at around 10,000 psi, and a bunch of thrusters.

The CEO reiterated the recent announcement that they are finishing the engineering on the new Tesla Roadster this year for production next year.

