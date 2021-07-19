Ford unveils lower-priced Mustang Mach-E in China to qualify for subsidies

Over the weekend, US automaker Ford unveiled a new, long-range RWD version of its Mustang Mach-E in China, priced at 282,000 yuan ($43,450) to qualify for state-led subsidies. This long-range SE version of Ford’s Mach-E is the fifth to see the EV market in China, but only the second priced low enough to qualify for subsidies.

The Mustang Mach-E from Ford first debuted toward the end of 2019, followed by deliveries the following December as a 2021 model. The Mach-E currently sits as the only fully electric passenger vehicle offered by Ford, although it will soon be joined by the F-150 Lightning in 2022.

This past April, Ford announced it would begin taking pre-orders in China for four variations of the Mach-E EV, starting at a price of 265,000 yuan ($40,830) for the Standard Range RWD.

Previously, this was the only Mach-E priced low enough to qualify for China’s EV subsidies. It was joined by Extended Range RWD and AWD versions as well as the GT First Edition Mach-E, none of which were priced below the 300,000 yuan benchmark to qualify for subsidies.

With its recent announcement, Ford will now provide consumers in China an additional option when shopping for a Mustang Mach-E, one that is also priced low enough for subsidies.

Ford announcing the new RWD SE Mach-E in Shanghai Photo: Ford

Ford unveils Long Range Mach-E SE with subsidies

In a presentation in Shanghai over the weekend, Ford unveiled a fifth version of the Mustang Mach-E for China priced at 282,000 yuan ($43,450). This SE model of the Mach-E, as Ford is calling it, will sit as an upgraded version of the Standard Range RWD model previously introduced at 265,000 yuan.

Both the Standard Range and SE versions of the Mach-E now qualify for state-led subsidies in China, while the three remaining higher-tier trims sit above the threshold.

This new SE version will have an extended range of 575 km (357 miles) compared to the 470 km (292 miles) of range present on the Standard Range Mach-E. Furthermore, Ford has stated the new SE RWD Mach-E will offer an additional 23 kW of total powertrain output.

Compared to the Mach-E one tier up, the Extended Range RWD, the new Mach-E SE will cost 27,900 yuan ($4,300) less, and will feature the same powertrain and battery system, although it will lack some interior features such as double pane quiet glass.

Ford has shared that the Mustang Mach-E Long Range RWD SE version will begin accepting pre-orders in China this fall, with deliveries scheduled to begin in late 2021.

According to a report on the announcement from CnEVPost in China, Ford has also promised that customers who pay the vehicle deposit and complete the formal signing of the purchase contract before year’s end will be able to purchase the vehicle at the post-subsidy price.

Electrek’s Take

Ford appears to have pieced together a fifth version of the Mach-E for subsidies in China. This comes just weeks after Tesla announced a lower-priced version of its Model Y in China to qualify for the same subsidies.

Whether Ford based its decision to introduce the SE version as a response to Tesla remains uncertain. No matter the reasoning or the timing, consumers in China benefit as a result of lower-cost EVs and state-led subsidies.

Additionally, the market should see increased sales and even quicker integration of EV adoption. Automakers sell more, consumers save more, everyone seems to win.

Perhaps the US can get around to sorting out those federal tax credits and consider re-establishing those benefits to Ford rivals like Tesla and GM. I think most people would approve of that.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.