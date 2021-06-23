Ford Mustang Mach-E GT/Performance gets impressive EPA ratings

Ford’s performance SUV EV has a very large battery at 88 kWh. But with those bigger motors and sporty tires, will the Mustang Mach-E GT and Mach-E Performance retain its ability to go on long drives?

The good news is that the range is 20-25 miles more than Ford had originally targeted. In fact, the GT gets the same range as the Extended Range AWD Mustang, so there is no EPA range penalty for going from Extended Range AWD to GT.

That’s suspiciously impressive!

With torque of 634 lb.-ft/860 Nm and 0-60mph in 3.5 seconds, the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition will now take you an EPA-estimated range of 260 miles while the Mustang Mach-E GT has an EPA-estimated range of 270 miles.

Mustang Mach-E (Targeted EPA-estimated range) Mustang Mach-E (Final EPA-estimated range) GT: 250 miles GT: 270 miles GT Performance Edition: 235 miles GT Performance Edition: 260 miles

“With Pirelli summer tires and MagneRide damping system, Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition drivers get the performance thrills of 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds while being able to travel further with the final EPA-estimated range of 260 miles.’ said Darren Palmer, global director, battery electric vehicles, Ford Motor Company. “More than half of our orders for the Mustang Mach-E GT have been for the Performance Edition, and I’m particularly pleased that we have had orders from every state across the US.” The starting MSRP of the Mustang Mach-E GT is $59,900 and the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition is $64,900 in the United States. Both qualify for as much as $7,500 in federal tax incentives6. Customers can order a Mustang Mach-E GT here. Deliveries will begin in the fall.

Compare GT/Performance vs. other Mustang Mach-E models with extended range. Note that Ford lost a whopping 30 miles of range when going from RWD to AWD.

In my real-world test that involved driving to our snowboarding hill in Vermont, the Mustang Mach-E First Edition AWD arrived at our destination, 180 snowy miles away, up a mountain with the same percentage of battery that my Tesla Model Y (with smaller battery) does. This model has about 30 official miles less range than the Model Y, though my Model Y after one year now doesn’t charge much beyond 300 miles. At about 20% remaining, it’s still a safe drive for us when detours and plummeting temperatures could take a toll on range.

All this is to say that Ford is conservative on range, and what you see on the dashboard is what you’ll likely get. Comparatively, Tesla’s range is more optimistic, though still significantly longer on a per kWh basis. As far as other EVs in the class are concerned, Ford’s range here is particularly impressive.

Ford’s specs below and longer spec sheet PDF is here:

Electrek’s Take:

Ford’s underpromising, overdelivering range by 20-25 miles is interesting here, especially with performance wheels, which we know drop range considerably. I have to wonder if Ford has made some other improvements particularly to the AWD system that would allow the GT to have the same range as the regular Extended AWD version of the Mach-E.

Or maybe Ford is taking a more optimistic view of EPA numbers? We’ll know for sure when we get our First rides in the September-sh timeframe.

