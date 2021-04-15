Moped-style electric bikes have been popular for several years now, and many companies have stepped up to meet the growing demand. Now the popular e-bike brand Biktrix is entering the moped fray with the new Biktrix Moto electric bike.

And while you might be thinking that there isn’t much room left next to companies like Super73, Juiced Bikes, and others that have produced moped-style e-bikes with cult followings, the new Biktrix Moto actually provides some fresh features and options we haven’t seen in the industry.

Starting with the specs, the new Biktrix Moto boasts 750W of continuous power from a Bafang rear hub motor. Though like usual, the peak power is likely in the 1,000W+ range.

Riders can choose to have the motor limited to 500W and 20 mph (32 km/h), or can receive the bike with the motor de-limited, which opens it up to 45 km/h (28 mph).

Riders also have the option of outfitting the bike with either one or two 48V 21Ah batteries for either 1,008 Wh or 2,016 Wh of capacity. Fully loaded, that’s enough battery for over 100 miles (160 km) of range. And to put that in perspective, the 2 kWh version has around 3x the battery capacity of a typical electric bike.







The electronics are incorporated into a boxy, moped-style frame that comes with Biktrix’s lifetime warranty. The frame sports a long bench seat, LED headlight and tail light, dual piston hydraulic disc brakes, fenders, a rear rack, suspension fork, chain guard, and a single-speed drivetrain.

While single-speed drivetrains are somewhat rare, they can make sense on these moped-style e-bikes that often see less pedaling action than a typical commuter-style or fitness e-bike.

For those that want to pedal, a cadence-based pedal assist sensor will help turn your pedal rotations into motor power. For everyone else, a thumb throttle makes zipping around practically effortless.

While minibike and moped-style e-bikes are nothing new, and despite the Biktrix Moto sharing a few features like the dual 1 kWh batteries with the Juiced HyperScrambler 2, Biktrix’s model has a few key innovations.

First, the Biktrix Moto is available in two sizes. The smaller version sports 20″ x 4″ fat tires and fits riders from 4’8″ to 5’5″ (142 to 165 cm). The larger version rides on taller 24″ x 4″ tires and fits riders 5’3″ to 6’2″ (160 to 188 cm). Biktrix didn’t just install larger diameter wheels on the same frame, though. The company actually designed two different frames to accommodate different-sized riders.

Most moped-style e-bikes come in just one size and generally fit smaller riders better than larger riders. With two sizes, Biktrix is making it easier for taller riders to enjoy the benefits of moped-style e-bikes.











The Biktrix Moto also comes in five different colorways including orange, charcoal, blue, white, and sandstone. Believe it or not, this is actually a rarely seen option in the electric moped world. Most come in just one colorway, though Juiced Bikes mixed things up by offering both blue and black options on the Juiced Scorpion.

The Biktrix Moto is now available, priced at $2,299. Biktrix is based in Canada but ships for free across both the US and Canada. We’ve tested their e-bikes before and have been impressed by both the power and the quality they offer.

While we haven’t tested the Biktrix Moto specifically yet, we’ve got one lined up for a review soon. You can bet we’ll be back to tell you if it’s as awesome as it looks.

Until then, check out our last Biktrix review video below, featuring the fat tire Stunner X.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.