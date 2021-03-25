What happens when you combine the classic ride of a cruiser e-bike with the mega power of a high-wattage fat tire e-bike? You get an extremely comfortable hotrod of an e-bike known as the Biktrix Stunner X!

To put it simply, the Biktrix Stunner X is a powerhouse of an e-bike.

Yet it somehow remains easy-going and comfortable, making it one of the more approachable high-power e-bikes I’ve reviewed so far.

In my testing, I covered a wide range of terrain from bicycle paths to nature trails, putting the e-bike through its paces to see how it handled different types of riding and various use cases.

You can see it all and more in my video review below.

Then keep reading for the full details on this awesome electric bicycle.

Biktrix Stunner X video review

Watch my video review to see the Stunner X in action!

Biktrix Stunner X tech specs

Motor: 750W continuous-rated Bafang BBSHD mid-drive

750W continuous-rated Bafang BBSHD mid-drive Top speed: 45 km/h (28 mph)

45 km/h (28 mph) Range: 45-72 km (25-45 mi) depending on user input

45-72 km (25-45 mi) depending on user input Battery: 48V 14Ah (672 Wh) with upgrade options for up to 1,008 Wh

48V 14Ah (672 Wh) with upgrade options for up to 1,008 Wh Weight : 29.5 kg (65 lb)

: 29.5 kg (65 lb) Suspension : RST Guide 80mm travel fork

: RST Guide 80mm travel fork Brakes: Tektro hydraulic disc brakes

Tektro hydraulic disc brakes Extras: Shimano Alivio 9-speed transmission, large cruiser saddle, included rack and fenders, adjustable reach brake levers, highly customizable (tire width, battery size, brake type, etc.)

Comfort meets performance

When it comes to e-bikes, the old adage of “some are built for comfort and others are built for speed” usually holds true.

The Biktrix Stunner X is one of the first e-bikes I’ve reviewed that is truly built for both.

The cruiser-style design makes for an incredibly comfortable ride, while the high-power Bafang BBSHD motor offers around 1,000W of peak power. It is rare to find such a combination in the e-bike industry, which often designs cruisers for older, leisure-oriented demographics.

Here though we’ve got a powerful e-bike that still offers a big comfortable saddle, a step-through design that doesn’t scream “girl’s bike” (even though I still hate that term since the location of a top tube has never made me question my manhood), wide 4″ tires that float smoothly over any terrain, and a front suspension fork that takes any last shock out of the bars. You can hit a decent-size pothole on this e-bike and barely even notice.

Yet despite its sleeper appearance, the bike is a powerhouse. It rockets up to 28 mph (45 km/h) with a throttle-enabled mid-drive motor. That 28 mph top speed is fairly common in the industry because it is the legal limit for Class 3 e-bikes. As common as it is, many e-bikes can only hit that top speed with a full battery, after which their max speed starts to decline as the battery discharges. But the Stunner X can easily hit its max speed even with a half-charged battery, showing it has more in the tank than it lets on.











There are also five levels of pedal assist, of which I often found myself using level 2 or 3 as the sweet spot for me. The bike only uses a cadence sensor, not a fancier torque sensor, but it seems to pick up pedaling fairly quickly and doesn’t lag as heavily as some other cadence sensor-based e-bikes.

The motor itself is nicely tucked away inside a special housing in the frame. Most manufacturers leave the BBSHD motor exposed. But shielding it like this protects it further from both water ingress and cable-damaging impacts on common obstacles such as curbs, stairs, or roots.

Of course riders who want to enjoy the leisurely side of things (or who don’t want the responsibility that comes with operating a big e-bike at breakneck speeds) can set a lower speed limit in the Stunner X’s display. A lower speed limit maintains the advantage of the high torque of the motor for climbing hills without needing to worry about eye-watering speeds.

A step up in component quality

Priced at $2,499, the Biktrix Stunner X is certainly going to cost a premium over some of the more budget-level fat tire e-bikes out there. But a big part of that comes down to the component selection.

We’re looking at nice hydraulic brakes with adjustable reach levers to fit small or large hands. We’re shifting with a 9-speed Shimano Alivio derailleur – a big step up in quality from the lower-tier Shimano Tourney and Altus derailleurs we often seen on cheaper e-bikes. The transmission even includes an electronic gear sensor that cuts motor power briefly while you’re shifting and helps to prevent damage to the chain or sprockets caused by shifting under load.

Ideally you would do this yourself, letting off the throttle or reducing your pedal power briefly while shifting, but not everyone remembers (or knows) the importance of this. The gear sensor handles it for you and can be the difference between a fun and successful day trip or pushing your bike back with a broken chain in your pocket.















And we’ve of course got that powerful mid-drive motor that offers both power and torque levels that 750W hub motor e-bikes just can’t match, not to mention the ability to choose your gear ratio. That comes in extra handy when riding through sand, snow, or other terrain where you might want to drop the motor’s gearing for higher torque and lower speeds. It’s also a godsend on hills, where that torque comes in mighty handy for more effective climbing.

You even get some great options for customization. While I was riding the 4″ fat tire version that is optimized for off-roading, you can also choose a 3″ street tire version. There’s still plenty of air volume in those 3″ balloon tires for a comfortable ride, but they’ll be more effective at commuter type riding, if that’s how you plan to spend most of your time riding the Biktrix Stunner X.

The Tektro hydraulic dual piston hydraulic disc brakes on 160mm rotors seem plenty powerful, but you can upgrade to Magura MT5E quad piston hydraulic brakes on 180mm rotors, which are some of the nicest e-bike brakes in the business.

And there are four different battery options (48V 14.5Ah, 48V 17.5Ah, 48V 21Ah, and 52V 17.5Ah). That can help you dial in your range without needing to pay for more battery than you need. Local commuters can opt for a smaller battery while long range riders or heavy-duty off-roaders can upgrade to a larger pack, all on the same frame.

Sum it all up for me

The Biktrix Stunner X is not a low-cost e-bike, but don’t be turned away by its $2,495 price.

For anyone in search of a powerful yet comfortable e-bike that is easy to mount and easy to ride, the Stunner X is pure gold.

It combines the comfort you’re looking for with an incredibly fun and exciting ride thanks to the high-power and high-quality parts.

It’s likely got one of the broadest appeals I’ve seen on an e-bike lately, as it could pair well with both younger high-performance riders as well as older leisurely riders.

What do you think of the Biktrix Stunner X? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments section below.

