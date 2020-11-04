Single-speed electric bikes: The latest trend that’s helping reduce e-bike prices

- Nov. 4th 2020 1:35 pm ET

0

I’ve spent more than a decade working in the e-bike industry, and so I’ve seen my fair share of the latest electric bicycle trends. One I didn’t expect to see this year though was the rise of single-speed electric bicycles.

But ready or not, here they come. And they’re bringing lower prices with them!

A big reason for the lower price of many single-speed electric bicycles is simply the reduction in parts.

Shifters, derailleurs, and transmission cables all add cost and complexity that can be removed on single-speed e-bikes.

They even simplify issues like packaging and shipping, since there is no need to protect fragile transmission parts. And one of the most common places for damage on an e-bike in shipping is a banged-up derailleur — so avoiding that helps cut costs associated with returns and replacements.

And when you consider the markup that goes into an electric bike, removing just $30-$50 in shifters, cables, derailleurs, derailleur hangers, guards, cassettes, and other related parts can mean shaving off several times that much on the bike’s MSRP.

Try running into that fragile thing with a pallet jack; it ain’t pretty

Case in point: Rad Power Bikes. The largest US electric bicycle company spent years at a steady $1,499 price point across their lineup of nearly a dozen different e-bike models.

Then they released their first-ever single-speed model, the awesome little utility e-bike known as the RadRunner. That bike also happened to be the company’s lowest-priced e-bike at the time by several hundred dollars. Its price eventually leveled out at $1,199, which was unheard of at that time from an industry leader like Rad Power Bikes.

But the RadRunner didn’t hold onto its title of lowest-priced model for long.

This summer the company released their latest even lower priced e-bike, the RadMission. That e-bike, as you might have guessed by now, is also a single-speed e-bike.

It debuted at a promotional $999 before leveling off at $1,099.

Both the RadRunner and RadMission also saved a few dollars here and there with other measures, such as rigid forks and simplified displays.

RadMission e-bike Rad Power Bikes
The RadMission only offers a single-speed, but is the company’s lowest-priced model

But their single-speed designs weren’t outliers in the industry. Other companies quickly followed suit.

Ride1Up recently unveiled its own single-speed Roadster V2 e-bike priced at an impressive $995. The price is even more impressive when you consider that the bike also includes a belt drive instead of a chain drive!

We’ve also seen other popular sub-$1k single-speed e-bikes come along such as the Propella single-speed e-bike and the Analog Motion AM1.

propella V3.2
The Propella single-speed e-bike certainly embraces the hipster-fixie theme

Both of those bikes also demonstrate another advantage of single-speed e-bikes: a chance to reduce weight.

Both bikes weigh under 35 lb (15.8 kg), which makes them veritable featherweights in the world of e-bikes.

Are hills the enemy of single-speed e-bikes?

One of the most common questions I get on the subject of single-speed e-bikes revolves around the topic of hills.

While single-speed e-bikes excel in flat areas, certain models can occasionally struggle on hilly terrain.

With a single gear ratio that is often designed to be comfortable at higher speeds (where e-bikes spend more of their time), low-speed hill climbing can be more of a chore if the motor isn’t very powerful or if the battery ever runs out.

rie1up roadster v2
The Ride1Up Roadster V2 barely even looks like an e-bike

For throttle-powered e-bikes, I don’t personally find this to be an issue since I can blip the throttle to get past the lower speed range and into the more comfortable zone of the single gear ratio. In fact, most of my throttle-enabled e-bikes spend nearly their entire lives sitting in the highest gear anyways, since I spend so little time passing through the lower speed zone that I rarely feel the need to downshift.

For throttle-less e-bikes though, some riders might find those first few pedal rotations at the bottom of a big hill to be a doozy.

That doesn’t mean that single-speed e-bikes can’t handle hilly terrain, but more leisurely riders of pedal-assist only e-bikes or those who are out of shape may be more comfortable relying on a few larger gears to choose from.

Ultimately, I think the growing number of single-speed e-bike offerings is a great addition to the market.

Every year we see dozens of new e-bike models bringing interesting new designs and features.

Single-speeds simply offer that much more variety for consumers to choose from!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

About the Author

Micah Toll's favorite gear

25 MPH WideWheel electric scooter

25 MPH WideWheel electric scooter

Fast and fun and affordable electric scooter!
Rad Power Bikes sales

Rad Power Bikes sales

Great e-bikes at great prices!