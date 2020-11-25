Black Friday deals on Nissan LEAF, Kia Niro EV, Audi e-tron, Chevy Bolt, and Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid

Black Friday deals are here! Our Electric Vehicle Price Guide and Electric Vehicle Lease Guide have been updated with the latest EV offers, many of which are set to expire on November 30. Below are some of the best lease deals and discounts we’ve found…

Nissan LEAF

Dealer lease offers on the LEAF have significantly improved this month, particularly for the S and SV trim levels, which have 150 miles of range. Quirk Nissan in Massachusetts is advertising a two-year lease on a LEAF S for $0 down, $69/month, plus $650 acquisition fee – which translates to an effective cost of $94/month before tax and license. On the left coast, Nissan of Sacramento offers the LEAF S for an effective cost of $124/month, while North Bay Nissan in Petaluma, California, has a better-equipped LEAF SV for that same $124/month.

Prefer to buy instead of lease? If so, you’ll probably be happy to hear that Nissan added a $1,000 Holiday Bonus rebate, bringing the total customer cash incentive on a 2020 Nissan LEAF to $7,000. Compared to last month, there are more Nissan dealers across the nation advertising at least $10,000 off MSRP. Buyers in California that can take advantage of the $7,500 federal tax rebate, $2,000 Clean Vehicle Rebate, and $1,500 CA Clean Fuel rebate can own a nicely equipped LEAF SV Plus (226-mile range) for about $22,000 — nearly 50% off MSRP. Look for Nissan LEAF deals in your area.

Kia Niro EV

We found four Kia dealers that have cut the average monthly cost of their Niro EV lease offers to less than $300/month. Leading the pack is Stevens Creek Kia in the San Jose area with an effective cost of $250/month. Power Kia in Oregon and Capitol Kia in the San Jose area are not far behind at $270/month and $275/month, respectively. So if you are cross-shopping the Niro EV with a Chevy Bolt, note that this price point is right in line with current Bolt lease offers for buyers that can’t take advantage of Chevy’s lease loyalty and Costco incentives.

As far as discounts, King Kia in Maryland, Glendale Kia in the Los Angeles area, and Power Kia in Oregon are advertising over $6,000 off MSRP on a 2020 Niro EV. Look for Kia Niro EV deals in your area.

Audi e-tron

Audi dealers are starting to advertise attractive lease offers on 2020 and 2021 e-tron SUVs and Sportbacks. Circle Audi in Long Beach, California, tops our list with a 2021 e-tron SUV lease offer at an average monthly cost of $691/month, closely followed by Audi Rockville in Maryland at $700/month, and Audi Orland Park in Illinois at $701/month. The best 2021 Sportback lease offers are from Audi Calabasas in California at $721/month and Audi Henderson in Nevada at $724/month. Check for Audi e-tron deals in your area.

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Chrysler’s two-year lease offer on a 2020 Pacifica Hybrid Limited for California residents is down to $175/month, $3,950 plus tax and license at signing. That’s an effective cost of $333/month, which is over $100/month less than last month’s deal. The rest of the country gets a lease offer with a longer term that is slightly better than the nationwide deal introduced last month, now at an effective cost of around $435/month. Incentives for purchasers of the critically acclaimed seven-passenger minivan with 32 miles of range are unchanged from last month, with $5,000 in rebates on the fully loaded Limited trim ($4,000 for lesser-equipped trims), $1,000 Conquest Bonus Cash for those that bring proof of ownership of a non-FCA vehicle, and $750 for financing with Chrysler Capital. We found more than a dozen dealers across the country advertising a total savings of at least $10,000 off MSRP on Pacifica Hybrid Limited minivans on their lots. Find the best deal on a Pacifica Hybrid in your area.

Chevrolet Bolt

Dealer lease and discount offers on the Chevy Bolt haven’t changed much since last month, which is a good thing since the deals that are out there are still at an all-time low. Discounts of over $14,000 from MSRP and leases with an average monthly cost of less than $200/month can be had by those that are either a current lessee of a Chevrolet or have been a Costco member since last August. Check locally for Chevy Bolt deals.

As always, check our Electric Vehicle Price Guide and Electric Vehicle Lease Guide for the best deals on EVs in the US.

