Quick Charge Podcast: November 7, 2020

- Tesla releases ad-like videos showcasing charging at home and on the road
- Tesla launches own tequila with crazy-looking bottle and high price tag
- Tesla Tequilla shows brand strength, selling out before Elon Musk could even tweet about it
- First Tesla Model 3 NYC yellow cab hits the road
- Toyota CEO goes after Tesla and Elon Musk with strange cooking analogy
- Nio unveils 100 kWh battery with cell-to-pack design and lets owners upgrade if they want
- Bentley plans to go all-electric within 10 years
- EGEB: First US Gulf Coast oil refinery shuts down since COVID
- Climate Crisis Weekly: Why did Florida vote for a climate skeptic?
- Watch as 300 km/h (186 mph) electric wingsuit powered by BMW takes flight
