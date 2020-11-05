Tesla launches own tequila with crazy-looking bottle and high price tag

Tesla has finally launched its tequila with a crazy-looking bottle and a very high price tag.

Yet another Elon Musk joke that becomes reallity.

From a fart machine inside Tesla vehicles to flamethrowers, Elon Musk had plenty of strange ideas that sounded like jokes but became reality.

Now add Teslaquila to that list.

Back in 2018, Musk poked fun at Tesla haters with an April Fool’s joke about the company going bankrupt.

As part of the joke, Musk wrote that he was found “passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by “Teslaquila” bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks.

Later, the company actually filed a trademark for ‘Teslaquila’ (though it has been contested), but nothing happened with it until now.

Today, Tesla went ahead and launched its own tequila, now just called Tesla Tequila, and started taking orders for $250 on its website:

It is only available in the US and can only be delivered to states that allow delivery of alcohol.

The tequila has been packaged in a crazy-looking lightning strike-shape bottle.

Here’s a bigger picture of it:

Tesla writes in the description of the product:

“Introducing Tesla Tequila, an exclusive, small-batch premium 100% de agave tequila añejo made from sustainably sourced highland and lowland agaves. Aged for 15 months in French oak barrels and into a hand-blown glass bottle, Tesla Tequila features a dry fruit and light vanilla nose with a balanced cinnamon pepper finish. Best enjoyed as a sipping tequila.”

The fact that it aged for more than year might explain why it took so long between announcing the product and actually bringing it to market.

Tesla appears to have partnered with Nosotros to produce the tequilla and Speakeasy Co, an alcohol branding and distributing company, to distribute the product.

Electrek’s Take

I am not that surprised that Elon took the job all the way to making the product, but I can’t believe that they actually got me.

I am a whiskey guy. Never really developed a taste for tequila, but they got me with that bottle. It looks so cool, I had to order one or two. Alright, two.

Now I am $500 poorer. Thanks Elon.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.