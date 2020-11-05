Bentley plans to go all-electric within 10 years

Bentley announced a significant expansion of its electrification plans, including only selling battery-electric vehicles starting in 2030.

As part of the Volkswagen Group, Bentley has been somewhat lagging behind its sister brands when it comes to electrification.

Now, it plans to change that with a significant transition over the next 10 years.

Today, Bentley announced its “Beyond100 strategy,” and it involves going all-electric:

Bentley Motors has outlined plans to become a global leader in sustainable luxury mobility with further details of its Beyond100 strategy revealed today. With the promise to offer truly sustainable luxury, Bentley will reinvent every aspect of its business to become an end-to-end carbon neutral organisation as it embarks on its second century. The target is driven by a transformation programme across Bentley’s entire operations and products. This includes switching its model range to offer exclusively plug-in hybrid or battery electric vehicles by 2026, and full electric vehicles only by 2030.

However, the transition is going to start with plug-in hybrids — starting with two coming next year.

Here are the main points from the strategy announced today:

Bentley aims to be end-to-end carbon neutral by 2030, with Crewe operations climate positive thereafter

Confirms move to full electrification – PHEV or BEV only by 2026

By 2030, switching the entire model range to battery electric vehicles

Two new PHEV launches planned in 2021

Committed to reducing factory environmental impact by 75 percent by 2025 against a 2010 baseline – including plastic neutral

Fully supports Volkswagen Group ambition of going beyond the two-degree target of the Paris Climate Agreement

Targeting truly diverse talent – 30 percent of management population to be diverse, increase from less than 20 percent today

Holistic Beyond100 program transforms every aspect of the 100-year-old company

The company didn’t reveal when exactly it plans to release its first all-electric vehicle, but we know that it has been working on it.

Last year, Bentley revealed its slick all-electric EXP 100 GT concept car.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.