Tesla Tequilla shows brand strength, selling out before Elon Musk could even tweet about it

The Tesla brand has shown its strength this week with its new Tesla Tequilla selling out even before Elon Musk could tweet about it.

Now the bottles are already getting listed for 4 times the original price.

As we reported earlier this week, Tesla launched its own tequila – something that originated from a joke Elon Musk did back in 2018.

It’s not a cheap joke.

Tesla started selling the tequila bottles for $250 a pop.

Yet, the product sold out in hours after it appears on Tesla’s website and even before Elon Musk could tweet a link to the Tesla Tequila to his close to 40 million followers.

Tesla Tequila, which again is basically a joke, generated a ton of attention for Tesla.

Electrek’s own article about the launch of Tesla Tequila was read by over half a million people within a day of posting about it:

The product is not even in the hands of consumers just yet, but some people who placed reservations for it are trying to reselle them already.

Based on some listings on ebay, people are asking between $400 to $1,500 for a bottle of Tesla Tequilla:

Some are even selling empty bottles and still asking for up to $1,000.

Electrek’s Take

This is a clear show of strenght of Tesla’s brand.

We don’t even know if the tequila is any good. This is purely selling on the strength of Tesla’s brand.

Even though we don’t know how many bottles Tesla made available for sale, I knew that it would sell out once Elon Musk tweets about it, but I didn’t expect it to sell out on its own.

It’s not unusual for automakers, especially luxury automakers, to leverage their brands to sell other luxury products, but I think Tesla is bringing it to a new level here – joke product or not.

This is consistent with Tesla slowly climbing the ranks in brand valuation rankings.

I think we are soon going to see Tesla surpass many automakers in brand valuation even though many of those companies have a century-long lead over Tesla in building their brands.

They should take notice of that.

