Quick Charge Podcast: October 21, 2020

- Tesla vehicles are starting to go into the new Boring Company Loop in Las Vegas
- Tesla battery supplier LG Chem prepares to triple cylindrical cell production, hints at own 4680 cell
- Tesla starts Full Self-Driving Beta rollout, Elon Musk says it ‘will be extremely slow and cautious’
- Tesla prototype in rare camouflage spotted at LA design studio
- Volvo XC40 Electric starts $20,000 more expensive than gasoline-powered version
- GM unveils Hummer EV: 350-mile electric supertruck with $80,000 super price tag
- GM sells out first-year production of GMC Hummer EV electric pickup in an hour
- EGEB: Poland’s largest utility wants to dump coal
- Australia to host the latest world’s largest solar farm
- Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycle recalled after shutdown issue in 1% of bikes
