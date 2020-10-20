Tesla prototype in rare camouflage spotted at LA design studio

A prototype Tesla vehicle in camouflage, which is rare for Tesla, has been spotted at the automaker’s Los Angeles design studio.

In the automotive industry, it is common to use camouflage wraps to hide the final design on new or updated vehicles.

We reported just recently on a GM electric vehicle spotted in camouflage in Kansas City.

However, Tesla is known for not participating in this practice.

Instead, the electric automaker has been known to test new prototypes under test mules, and during the rare occasions that new vehicle prototypes have been spotted, they weren’t wrapped in camouflage.

The only occasion we remember Tesla using camouflage was with Model 3 prototypes spotted in China last year.

But now another camouflaged Tesla vehicle was spotted at Tesla’s design center in Los Angeles today:

The camouflage on the prototype is so heavy that people, ourselves included at Electrek, can’t come to a consensus on what Tesla model we are looking at here exactly:

Some people are noting that the front fascia is noticeably different from Model 3 and Model Y, but it is possible that it is simply a front plate holder that looks larger with the wrap on it.

The headlights are also partly camouflaged, as well as the wheels.

Electrek’s Take

I think what we are mostly likely looking at here is a Model Y with European specs.

It could explain the front fascia with a front plate holder, which other vehicles on the trailer are also equipped with.

The European Model Y is supposed to be produced at Gigafactory Berlin when it goes into operation next year.

Tesla could have produced a unit in Fremont with some of the changes expected to make it to the vehicle program once in launches in Berlin.

What else could it be? Let us know your theories in the comment section below.

