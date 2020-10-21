GM sells out first-year production of GMC Hummer EV electric pickup in an hour

GM says that it has sold out, or more appropriately reserved out, the Edition 1, or the first-year of production, of its new GMC Hummer EV electric pickup in just an hour.

But how many trucks are we talking about here?

Last night, GM officially launched its GMC Hummer EV, an all-electric “supertruck” with up to 350 miles of range and a starting price of $80,000.

Prior to the launch of the electric pickup truck, GM has been guiding a start of production in the fall of 2021 – making it one of the most aggressive timelines in the race to bring electric pickup trucks to market.

However, GM confirmed yesterday that the GMC Hummer EV is going to be released in a slow rollout with only a special ‘Edition 1’ of the vehicle being released first in 2021.

Every year after, a new less expensive version of the electric truck is going to be released leading to the $80,000 base version in 2024 – 3 years after the launch of the Edition 1.

Here’s the breakdown of the 4 different models of the Hummer EV pickup truck:

HUMMER EV2 (Spring 2024) HUMMER EV2X (Spring 2023) HUMMER EV3X (Fall 2022) HUMMER EV EDITION 1 (Fall 2021) MSRP: $79,995 MSRP: $89,995 MSRP: $99,995 MSRP: $112,595 250+ miles of range and 625 HP 300+ miles of range and 625 HP 300+ miles of range and 800HP 350+ miles of range and 1,000HP • Super Cruise Driver Assistance Capability†

• HD Surround Vision†

• Digital Key

• 22″ Wheels With 35″ OD Tires

• Infinity Roof

• Rear Drop Glass

• MultiPro™ Tailgate

• Adrenaline Mode

• 400-Volt DC Fast Charge Capable† • 4-Wheel Steer

• CrabWalk†

• Adaptive Air Suspension

• Available Extract Mode†

• Adaptive Ride Control

• 800-Volt DC Fast Charge Capable† • Torque Vectoring

• 22” Premium Wheels • Watts to Freedom

• Extreme Off-Road Package

• 800-Volt DC Fast Charge Capable, up to 350kW—Charging Nearly 100 Miles in 10 Minutes

• Infinity Roof With Modular Transparent Sky Panels

• Exclusive Interior Badge

• White Exterior

Not unlike the Tesla Cybertruck, GM decided to open up reservations for the electric pickup with a $100 deposit at the launch last night.

Within about an hour of launching reservations, GM showed the Hummer EV Edition 1 reservations as “full”

The automaker says that people can still add themselves to a “waitlist” for the Edition 1 of the truck.

While it is impressive to sell out, or reserve out, the version of the truck that represents the first full year of production in just an hour, GM is not disclosing the number of trucks that it plans on producing the first year or the that it opened up for reservations.

Electrek’s Take

I am not surprised that there would be a lot of interest in that truck, even with the higher price tag.

It’s not for everyone. We are talking about a massive truck here with extreme off-road capacity.

There are a lot of people that are into that and they are willing to pay over $100,000 for the type of specs GM is promising here.

I am glad that they now have an all-electric option for it for the first time.

With this said, I have a suspicion that GM didn’t open that many slot for reservations on the Edition 1 and might be planning fairly low volume in 2021-2022.

I wouldn’t be surprised if GM is targeting 5,000 or fewer Hummer EV Edition 1 trucks.

However, I think GM will be able to sell future versions of the truck in the low to mid 5 figures per year.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

