Tesla starts Full Self-Driving Beta rollout, Elon Musk says it ‘will be extremely slow and cautious’

Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla is starting the rollout of its Full Self-Driving Beta update, which the CEO says “will be extremely slow and cautious.”

We have been expecting the update for a while now.

Over the last few months, Elon Musk has been talking about Tesla working on “a significant foundational rewrite in the Tesla Autopilot.”

He has been teasing the new core change to Autopilot, which should be able to interpret its environment in 4D instead of 2D after the update and should result in a rapid improvement in performance and new features being released quicker.

More recently, the CEO has been referring to the update as “Full Self-Driving Beta” or “FSD Beta.”

Last week, Musk said that Tesla will start to release “Full Self-Driving Beta” to some customers on Tuesday.

Today, the CEO confirmed that the rollout is happening as planned tonight and added that the system will be “extremely slow and cautious”

FSD beta rollout happening tonight. Will be extremely slow & cautious, as it should. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2020

The update is apparently only going to “a small number” of Tesla owners who are “expert and careful drivers” in the company’s early access program.

It’s still unclear what the “Full Self-Driving Beta” entails exactly in terms of features, but it is expected to expand on Tesla’s existing “Traffic light and stop sign control” feature to add turns in intersections.

By combining this feature with Tesla’s Navigate on Autopilot, Tesla vehicles would technically be able to navigate both city streets and highways without driver inputs.

However, drivers will still be required to keep their hands on the steering wheel, monitor the vehicle, and be ready to take over at all times.

It would be what Musk has been referring to as “Full Self-Driving feature complete.”

If you have more information about Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta, please feel free to contact me via email at Fred@electrek.co, via Wickr: Fredev, or through my social media: Twitter and Instagram.

