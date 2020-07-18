Quick Charge Podcast: July 18, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla slashes solar price again, now starts at $6K, bigger systems see price increase
- Tesla doubles referral reward for solar roof and panel installations in new push
- Tesla launches update with ridiculously small change showing commitment to efficiency
- Panasonic denies ’13 million battery cell per day’ production at Tesla Gigafactory Nevada
- GM is planning Silverado-like electric pickup truck with 400 miles of range
- Porsche delivered 4,480 Taycan electric cars in first half of 2020
- Fisker changes strategy, plans to use VW’s MEB platform for $30,000 electric SUV
- EGEB: David Kaiser, Rockefeller oil heir who fought Big Oil, dies at 50
- New York State to spend $750M on EV charging infrastructure
- Climate Crisis Weekly: 50,000+ demand EU heads act on climate in open letter
