Tesla doubles referral reward for solar roof and panel installations in new push

Tesla has doubled the reward for people referring new solar panel installations in a new push to accelerate its energy business.

Over the last few years, Tesla has revamped its solar business.

After purchasing SolarCity, they slowed down installations and restructured the company as they integrated the operations into their own.

Tesla has launched the solar roof tiles, but the company is also trying to ramp up its solar panel installations, which are still the bread and butter of the solar industry.

Last year, Tesla launched a new solar subscription under which homeowners can get a solar panel system installed at their home for no cost and no contract.

In an even bigger move, the company released a new solar panel and slashed prices of its solar installations just a few weeks ago.

Now to help accelerate sales, Tesla is also increasing its rewards for people referring new solar installations.

Previously, Tesla would give $100 “awards” to a Tesla owner referring a new solar panel installation and $100 to the new buyer using the referrer’s code.

In January, the company increased the reward on both sides to $250.

Now in a new update to its referral program this week, Tesla increased the award for the referrer again.

A Tesla solar referrer will now get $400 plus a brand new Powerwall after 10 solar referrals:

You will earn a $400 award for each solar referral. Additionally, you will earn one Powerwall for 10 or more solar referrals, limited to one award.

Tesla didn’t announce the change and simply quietly updated its referral webpage.

Interestingly, while Tesla increased the incentive for the referrer, it also decreased the award for the new buyer back to $100:

Anyone using your referral link can earn a $100 award after system activation for solar panels or Solar Roof to reduce reliance on the grid and produce clean solar energy.

The move comes as Tesla is really trying to position itself back as a top residential solar installer in the US. The new referral structure also applies to Tesla’s solar roof.

When you click on a referral link now, the solar panel and solar roof options are more prominently featured:

We reported earlier this week on how Tesla has been sharing stories of customers “printing money” with new solar power installations.

You can check our Tesla solar panel and solar roof pricing and buying guide for more information.

