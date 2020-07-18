GM is planning Silverado-like electric pickup truck with 400 miles of range

GM is planning a Silverado-like electric pickup truck with 400 miles of range on a single charge, as disclosed in a new document released by the automaker.

Late last year, after both Tesla and Ford confirmed plans to bring all-electric pickup trucks to market in 2021, GM announced its own electric pickup truck program on the same timeline.

Earlier this year, GM confirmed that it is going to be an electric Hummer pickup with a 1000 hp and 3 seconds 0-60 acceleration.

The vehicle is part of GM’s extensive electrification effort that involves a dozen new electric vehicles announced at the company’s ‘EV Day’ earlier this year.

Now GM has released its latest sustainability report and in it, the automaker listed all its new planned electric vehicles in its different brands – giving us a clearer look at the upcoming lineup.

In the report, GM listed a ‘Chevrolet BET Truck’:

“Chevrolet BET Truck, which will be the brand’s first electric full-size pickup, offering 400+ miles of range on a single charge.”

This seems to confirm a new Chevy-branded all-electric full-size pickup truck, which should compete with Chevy’s own Silverado.

The Detroit-based automaker didn’t confirm any timeline or detail beyond the line quoted above.

Here are all the upcoming GM electric vehicles in all the different brands as listed in the document:

CADILLAC

GM’s luxury brand plans to introduce four electric SUVs and one statement vehicle including:

Cadillac Lyriq SUV, which is designed to hit the heart of the crossover market and meet the needs of customers around the world.

A globally sized luxury three-row SUV that emphasizes interior space and cargo capability for the modern family.

An SUV EV with attainable luxury— similar to today’s Cadillac XT4 — and aimed at this key global growth segment.

A full-size, three-row luxury SUV that builds on the DNA of the brand’s highly successful Escalade.

The Cadillac Celestiq Statement Vehicle that is an ultra-lux EV with bespoke, hand-assembled craftmanship and project build rate of only 1.2 vehicles per day

GMC

Teased during the 2020 Super Bowl telecast, GMC is bringing back the iconic Hummer brand through two models:

GMC Hummer EV truck that boasts performance of 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 lb-ft of torque and 0 to 60 mph acceleration in three seconds.

GMC Hummer EV SUV builds off the GMC Hummer EV truck but will be configured as an off-road-capable SUV.

CHEVROLET

Building on the success of the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV, which offers new front-end design and other exterior updates, the brand intends to launch:

A mid-sized SUV targeted to U.S. customers who are looking for an electric option in this segment.

Chevrolet BET Truck, which will be the brand’s first electric full-size pickup, offering 400+ miles of range on a single charge.

Chevrolet Bolt EUV that features a distinctive SUV design inspired by the Chevy Blazer and offers Super Cruise driver assistance — the first vehicle outside of Cadillac to do so.

BUICK

Two new all-electric entries for the Buick portfolio will carry the new face of the brand:

A Buick SUV will offer more conventional crossover proportion that maximizes interior space and cargo.

A Buick CUV will feature more expressive proportion with a greater emphasis on form and athletic fashion

We knew about all of them, but this is a clearer looks at the company’s plans.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.