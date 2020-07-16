Tesla launches update with ridiculously small change showing commitment to efficiency

Tesla has started releasing a new software update with a ridiculously small change that goes to show Tesla’s commitment to efficiency.

Electric vehicles are always significantly more efficient than gasoline and diesel-powered cars, but the efficiency between electric cars remains important because it determines how much range you can get with a certain battery capacity.

If you can make an electric car more efficient, you will be able to use fewer batteries to achieve your desired range.

When it comes to long-range electric vehicles, Tesla has been the industry leader for a while, but it even took the overall electric vehicle efficiency lead after its latest 2020 vehicle updates.

Last year, we posted a report showing that Tesla’s efficiency is improving at a rate of about 3% a year.

The improvements to efficiency can take many different forms, like lighter parts, aerodynamic improvements, more efficient powertrains, and more.

In a new software update (2020.28.2) that Tesla started pushing today, the automaker might have released what could be the smallest change yet to improve efficiency:

“Your car will automatically disable the passenger face vents when no passenger is detected, lowering energy consumption in hot weather. This vent can be manually enabled by tapping where you’d like the passenger face vent to direct air within the climate control panel.”

It sounds like Tesla is using its seat sensor to detect if there’s a front passenger and if there’s none, they will deactivate the fan pushing air on this side of the vent in order to save some energy.

This is a very small change that will have very little impact, but it shows Tesla’s commitment to efficiency.

With Model 3 and Model Y, Tesla introduced a very unique HVAC system that features a very long vent that runs all around the dash.

The new update also introduces some UI improvements to Tesla’s Sirus XM app, improvements to Tesla’s smart suspension in Model S and Model X, and a few other small improvements in different markets.

