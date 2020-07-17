New York State to spend $750M on EV charging infrastructure

Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) announced late yesterday that New York State will spend $701 million for EV infrastructure and other initiatives in the “EV Made Ready” program. That funds 53,773 Level 2 charging stations and 1,500 Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) stations by 2025.

The remaining $48.8 million, which comes from a 2017 settlement with Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) over its diesel emissions cheating scandal, will pay for charging stations and electric school and transit buses.

$206 million of the $701 million will be allocated to equitable access and benefits for lower socioeconomic and disadvantaged communities.

Further, $85 million will fund three innovative clean transport prize competitions:

The Environmental Justice Community Clean Vehicles Transformation Prize, a $40 million program focused on reducing harmful air pollution in frontline communities and creating transportation “green zones” across New York State

The Clean Personal Mobility Prize, a $25 million program soliciting innovative approaches that enable access to clean transport services for disadvantaged and underserved communities

The Clean Medium- and Heavy-Duty Vehicle Innovation Prize, a $20 million program designed to prove out innovative and high-impact approaches to medium- and heavy-duty electrification that can be replicated at scale

The EV Make-Ready Program will be funded by investor-owned utilities in New York State. Utilities will cover 90% of the cost of make-ready infrastructure for publicly accessible chargers, 50% for restricted, and 100% in disadvantaged communities.

New York is also part of a 14-state and Washington, D.C., collaboration announced on Tuesday that will ensure that 100% of all new medium- and heavy-duty vehicle sales be net zero by 2050. There is an interim target of 30% zero-emission vehicle sales in these categories of vehicles by 2030. The states are California, Connecticut, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

Cuomo’s Charge NY goal is 10,000 EV charging stations by the end of 2021 and 850,000 zero emission vehicles by 2025.

Under the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority’s (NYSERDA) Drive Clean Rebate program, more than $35 million in rebates have now resulted in more than 25,000 EV purchases as of June 2020.

Allison Considine, New York campaign representative with the Sierra Club, said:

To meet our climate crisis and protect public health, New York has got to plug in almost everything that moves — and we need the electric vehicle charging infrastructure to do it. We applaud [New York Department of Public Service] for listening to the voices of many advocates calling for strong utility investment in EV charging.

Electrek’s Take

Where the charging infrastructure goes, the electric vehicles will follow. So this big push in New York means that the state’s public should feel more confident in purchasing EVs as the number of charging stations rapidly multiply. This is a strong initiative for supporting EV growth, and it’s obviously also great for promoting the reduction of emissions.

Photo: New York Governor’s Office

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.