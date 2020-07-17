Porsche delivered 4,480 Taycan electric cars in first half of 2020

- Jul. 17th 2020 1:33 pm ET

Porsche is having a slow start with its first electric car — the Taycan — with 4,480 deliveries during the first half of 2020.

The first deliveries of the Taycan started late last year, and therefore, 2020 is the first full year of production and deliveries for Porsche’s first all-electric car.

The German automaker isn’t likely to get a perfect idea of the demand for the electric sedan considering the current economic situation caused by the pandemic.

Today, Porsche announced that it delivered fewer than 5,000 Taycans during the first half of the year:

“The Taycan likewise continues to be well received by customers: Porsche delivered 4,480 units in the first half of the year within the context of a staggered market launch.”

At first, it may not sound that bad for a smaller automaker like Porsche, but the company had great ambitions for the Taycan.

Porsche had originally planned a production capacity of 20,000 units per year for the Taycan, but it said that it is increasing Taycan production capacity after seeing high demand.

Some sources have even suggested that Porsche could be looking at a production capacity of up to 40,000 cars per year, which would make the electric car one of its best-selling models.

Aside from the pandemic, another thing that could have affected Taycan sales in the first half of the year is that the Taycan 4S, the cheaper version of the electric sedan, arrived just a few months ago.

Furthermore, Porsche recently announced the RWD version of the Taycan, which will bring the base price even lower. However, the German automaker has only confirmed deliveries of that version for the Chinese market so far.

With the 2021 version of the Taycan, Porsche is introducing several beautiful new color options.

The 2021 Porsche Taycan is expected to start at $104,000 for the 4S base version. Some deals might become available during the second half of the year for 2020 units.

