Tesla slashes solar price again, now starts at $6K, bigger systems see price increase

Tesla has updated its solar panel pricing again, slashing the price of its base system to just $8,200, but bigger systems are now a little more expensive.

Over the last few weeks, Tesla made some massive changes to its solar panel price structure after introducing a new more efficient solar panel last month.

Prices went down significantly. Now Tesla has updated pricing again.

The biggest difference is that the base solar system that someone can buy, a 4.08kW system, starts at just $8,200, or $6,000 after incentives.

That’s a $1,800 price drop before the federal tax credit.

On the other hand, Tesla has increased the price of its bigger systems, seemingly to maintain the same price per watt across the board.

Generally, solar systems become cheaper per watt as you make them bigger and increase their capacity.

Here are Tesla’s new prices for the bigger solar rooftop panel systems:

Medium 8.16kW system got a $400 price increase to $16,400 before incentives

Large 12.24kW system got a $1,100 price increase to $24,600 before incentives

Extra Large 16.34kW system got a $2,800 price increase to $32,800 before incentives

Although these systems are seeing price increases, Tesla has also started offering price matching, so you can shop for a lower price if it’s available in your market from another solar installer.

Also, as we reported earlier this morning, Tesla has doubled its referral reward for solar roof and panel installations in a new push to expand its solar business.

Electrek’s Take

$6,000 for a solar panel system deployed is very affordable, but a 4kW system is going to be small for a lot of households.

However, if you are already energy-conscious and limit your electricity use, a system as small as 4kW could have a big impact.

Some solar installers don’t even install systems that small, so I like that Tesla has a well-priced solution to serve the smaller-household market.

As for the bigger systems, I actually think that you might be able to find cheaper prices, as the price per watt normally comes down a lot faster for big 12-plus kW systems.

But now that Tesla offers price matching, you could still probably get yourself a good deal.

