Quick Charge Podcast: June 23, 2020

Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla dominates 2020 American-Made Index – the new American automaker
- Elon Musk sends cryptic email to Tesla employees about going ‘all out’
- Tesla Cybertruck pre-orders rise to over 650,000, says new report
- Ford dealers are marking up Mustang Mach-E by as much as $15,000
- Mercedes cars will be powered by NVIDIA AI for self-driving starting 2024
- Apple adds electric car charge routing to Maps in iOS 14 for BMW, Ford, and other EVs
- EGEB: Here’s some good solar news in Florida, Hawaii, and Minnesota
- Believe it or not, Segway is ending production of the Segway
- FAZUA’s removable electric bike motor system announces new features
- Rad Power Bikes unveils new RadMission e-bike at company’s lowest price ever
