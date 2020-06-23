Elon Musk sends cryptic email to Tesla employees about going ‘all out’

Elon Musk has sent a somewhat cryptic email to Tesla employees about going “all out” for the end of the quarter to have a “good outcome.”

On Monday afternoon, Musk sent a short email to all Tesla employees.

In the email obtained by Electrek, the CEO addressed the importance of the last week of the quarter:

For many reasons, a great deal of Tesla execution worldwide is packed into the final week of the quarter. It is very important that we go all out through end of June 30 to ensure a good outcome.

Tesla’s Q2 ends on June 30 and Tesla is attempting to salvage its quarter after being forced to shut down much of its operations for over a month due to the pandemic.

It wouldn’t be the first time that the CEO attempts to rally the troops at the end of the quarter, but this time, he ended the message by adding: “Wouldn’t bring this up if not very important.”

Here’s the email in full:

Electrek’s Take

It’s not the first time that Elon has sent emails to staff to rally the troop at the end of the quarter, but in previous instances where he talked about going “all out,” he was also talking about achieving profitability or a new delivery record.

He is a little more cryptic this time. As for the “great deal of Tesla execution worldwide is packed into the final week,” I am not sure if he is just talking about deliveries.

Tesla always has a lot of deliveries packed into the last week of the quarter, but this quarter is going to be even crazier.

With Fremont factory being shut down for over a month and many retail operations being restricted, deliveries were even lower than usual for the first two months of the quarter, and now Tesla is trying to compensate in June.

So what could the “good outcome” be?

I see some people still thinking that Tesla can deliver a profit in Q2 despite the shutdown. I feel it’s unlikely, but not impossible with Tesla recognizing more revenue from the FSD package and cutting costs with furloughs and reduced salaries.

However, I think it is better to anticipate a loss.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

