FAZUA’s removable electric bike motor system announces new features

While many mid-drive electric bicycle motors look more or less the same, at least from the outside, FAZUA’s system is entirely unique. And now the company is further differentiating itself with a number of new features including open source compatibility – a feature rarely seen in the e-bike industry.

FAZUA’s mid-drive motor is completely hidden in the downtube of an e-bike and is actually removable.

It’s not just the battery that pops out like on most e-bikes; the motor actually comes with it.

That means the electric bike can shed nearly all of the extra weight associated with the e-bike parts, returning back to a simple pedal bike when so desired. This is particularly useful for road e-bikes like those used by fitness cyclists, who might want an e-bike for training at times, but also prefer to go without the assist (and associated extra weight) on occasion. Mountain bikers have also found the system useful for shedding weight when extra assist isn’t necessary.

FAZUA rolls out third-party support

Among the new features just announced by FAZUA include new Connectivity Software 2.0 that introduces a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connection between the motor system and the remote.

FAZUA has also made the decision to open compatibility up to a wide range of third party bicycle computers. Riders can now view their e-bike stats directly on third party add-on displays such as those made by navigation device companies like Garmin, wearables, smartwatches, or even smartphones mounted on the handlebars.

The new software update includes standard BLE protocols for Cycling Power Service (CPS) and Cycling Speed & Cadence Service (CSCS). That enables third-party Bluetooth devices to display system-generated data for the rider’s bike power in watts, speed, and cadence.

As FAZUA Project Manager Oliver Heisig explained:

“This is the first major building block towards creating a real FAZUA connectivity environment! As a dynamic young company with a passion for cycling, we’re committed to listening closely to our customers and addressing their needs as quickly as possible. And that’s exactly what we’ve done here. Our goal is to use open interfaces and compatibility with other major brands to give FAZUA riders the biking freedom that we care so much about.”

Riders can download the Connectivity Software 2.0 as a free download from the App Store and Google Play beginning on June 25th.

New bar-mounted remote

FAZUA’s previous user-control method has used the company’s built-in Remote fX, which was integrated into the frame of the e-bike. Now FAZUA is showing off its new Remote bX, which is a low-profile and unobtrusive controller that can be mounted on the handlebars between the grip and brake lever.

The Remote bX uses a touch interface to select ride modes just like the Remote fX and employs LEDs to indicate battery capacity. The LEDs auto-adjust brightness based on ambient lighting so riders don’t have to struggle to read battery capacity in bright light.

New integration with 12V accessories

Anyone looking to add custom lighting to their e-bike will appreciate FAZUA’s new 12V Connector Box.

The company says the 12V Connector Box will enable the use of add-on lights up to 18W that can be controlled via the bike’s remote.

The accessory includes multiple cable length options for mounting both front and rear LED lights. It will be available in Mid-July later this summer.

