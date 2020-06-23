Ford dealers are marking up Mustang Mach-E by as much as $15,000

Ford Mustang Mach-e reservation holders are reporting that some Ford dealerships are marking up the electric SUV by as much as $15,000.

Despite some pushback from longtime Mustang fans who don’t appreciate the legendary brand going electric and coming in an SUV form-factor, the Mach-E has been well-received overall.

The “first edition” model “sold out” within the first week and the last reservation estimate we saw showed that Ford was closing in on selling out its whole first year of production for the electric SUV.

Now it seems like Ford dealerships are taking advantage of the demand for the Mustang Mach-E and quoting some prices significantly higher than the MSRP – also known as additional dealer markup.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E starts at $43,895 before incentives and the first edition has an MSRP of $59,900, but some reservation holders are reporting on forums that they are being quoted between $5,000 and $15,000 more by their local dealers.

Electrek reached out to Ford about the issue, but the automaker said that it’s up to the customers and dealers to agree on a price:

“Ford shares recommended pricing for all vehicles with dealers and customers. Ultimately, customers and dealers will agree to the final pricing.”

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is expected to arrive in dealerships in early Q4 2020.

Electrek’s Take

That’s where the dealership model shows its weaknesses. No one likes to negotiate with dealerships. It makes no sense that one customer can come out with a better price than another customer for one reason or another.

Especially at Ford with all their different A, Z, X, D plans that can give you discounts based on some potential connection to Ford or its suppliers.

The good news is that if you go in there informed, you should be able to get out with the best price.

You can check your local dealer for a price, but if they decide to mark it up, you should make sure that they know many dealerships have accepted not to mark up the Mustang Mach-E and reservation holders have been building a list of them.

If your local dealer gives you trouble, you can go buy from another one, but your dealer is likely going to try to give you the best price.

Hopefully, these dealer shenanigans are only happening due to the high demand created by the wait and reservation process.

Ford is apparently aiming to produce 50,000 Mustang Mach-E SUVs per year. Once it reaches volume production and dealers get a steady stream of them, they will be less incentivized to mark them up.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

