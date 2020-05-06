Quick Charge Podcast: May 6, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla releases new update with improved charging map, toybox, and more
- Elon Musk: Tesla will offer native video conferencing in cars
- Tesla Cybertruck gets turned into electric military vehicle in crazy renders
- VW ID4 $40,000 electric crossover is already in production, seen as Tesla Model Y-size
- Next-generation Volvo EVs will use lidar for hands-off highway driving by 2022
- BMW cancels its Tesla Roadster-competitor in the electric supercar segment
- Mobile EV chargers and vans get ready for prime time
- EGEB: IKEA put 1 million solar panels on 370 of its buildings in 2019
- Renewables surpass coal in US power generation every day in April, making EVs greener
- World’s leading economists call for green COVID-19 stimulus packages
- Are shared electric scooters going extinct? Lime’s valuation reportedly tanks
