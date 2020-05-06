Tesla releases new update with improved charging map, toybox, and more

Tesla has started pushing a new software update with improvements to its charging map, a new ‘Tesla Toybox’, and more.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Tesla’s software team is able to push new features and improvements to the customer fleet.

With the new 2020.16 software update, the automaker is making a few somewhat minor changes.

The ‘Toybox’, which is where Tesla gives access to some of its funny features, like its now-famous in-car fart machine, is getting a small redesign.

Tesla wrote in the release notes:

Tesla Toybox The Tesla Toybox has been redesigned to make it easier to view and play. Simply scroll through the toys and adjust the associated controls. As before, to access the Tesla Toybox, tap the Toybox icon from the Application Launcher.

The automaker also released an update to its listing of charging stations:

Nearby Charging Stations The charging list has been improved to easily filter nearby charging sites based on max power. Simply tap the charging icon on the map and filter by selecting the associated lighting bolt icons.

The new system is based on one to three lightning bolts to let people know how powerful the nearby charging stations are.

Along with the change to the charging station map and filter, Tesla claims that there were other “minor improvements to maps.”

Finally, Tesla also made improvements to its Dashcam system:

Dashcam Improvements Dashcam is now easier to setup or erase. After plugging in a USB drive, tap Controls > Safety & Security > FORMAT USB DEVICE to format and create the associated folders for Dashcam. Note: Formatting the USB drive will also delete any existing clips.

In order for TeslaCam and Sentry Mode to work on a Tesla, you need a few accessories – mainly a storage device that connects through USB, which can need to be formatted and have folders created for the features.

We recommend using a Samsung portable SSD, which big enough for both Sentry Mode events, which can add up quickly, and TeslaCam. You needed to format the SSD, but it nows sounds like Tesla’s new software update can do it automatically.

Along with the SSD, we also recommend Jeda’s Model 3 USB hub (now also available for Model Y) to be able to still use the other plugs and hide your Sentry Mode drive.

Tesla has been making several improvements to its dashcam system with the highly anticipated dashcam viewer, which has been well-received.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.