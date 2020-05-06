VW ID4 $40,000 electric crossover is already in production, seen as Tesla Model Y-size

The VW ID.4, an electric crossover based on the MEB platform, is already in production, and it appears to be similar in size to the Tesla Model Y, according to a sighting in the factory.

The new electric car is based on the ID CROZZ concept, and the production version was supposed to be unveiled in April, but the unveiling was canceled due to the pandemic.

Instead, VW released some details about the vehicle like a range of “up to 500 km” (310 miles) — though that’s WLTP and the real-world range is expected to be a little shorter.

The German automaker also confirmed that the ID.4 is going to be VW’s first global next-generation EV based on the MEB platform.

The ID.3 is VW’s first EV based on the new MEB platform for electric vehicles, but the vehicle is not scheduled to be launch in North America.

For the ID.4, VW promises that the vehicle is going to be available in a lot more markets:

We will produce and sell the ID.4 in Europe, China and the US.

In previous comments, VW has also been talking about the ID.4 electric crossover starting at just ~$40,000.

Now Germany YouTuber nextmove, who previously spotted W stockpiling ID.3 electric cars, has been invited to the Zwickau factory where the produce the ID.3 and they release a video about it:

In the video, they mentioned that they saw the ID.4 also being produced in the factory and added:

I saw the ID.4 on the production line. With regard to the space available, it is convincing. Space-wise, it will be in the same category as the Tesla Model Y.

The ID CROZZ was seen as a small SUV/crossover, but we don’t have the dimension of the production version. It’s the first time we have a better idea of the size of the vehicle.

Electrek’s Take

That’s encouraging. The ID.4 is already in production, and it is about the size of the Model Y.

If it does indeed start at about $40,000, VW might have a winner here.

With mass production, which VW is promising with already 100,000 units planned this year between the ID.3 and ID.4 in Zwickau, I think we are finally going to see some of VW’s many EV plans finally coming to reality.

