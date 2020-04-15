Quick Charge Podcast: April 15, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla’s latest self-driving visualization comes to life in this impressive picture
- Tesla wins monetary settlement in lawsuit over self-driving car startup Zoox stealing secrets
- Elon Musk: Tesla Cybertruck will have to be wrapped for different colors and patterns
- Tesla to have new multi-layered paints for Model Y with ‘most-advanced paint shop’ at Giga Berlin
- Rivian releases three awesome new all-electric outdoor adventure videos
- VW ID.3 electric car goes on 1,200 km road trip as they aim to keep launch timeline
- Porsche R&D boss speaks about Tesla batteries, Macan EV, and why hydrogen fails
- GM offers Chevy Bolt EV with $4,750 discount in April, no payments for 4 months
- Ford Mustang Mach-E gets small power bump as it gets closer to production
- EV production starts to come back online in Europe, US still in question
- EGEB: The US’ last new coal plant proposal has been denied
- The EPA refuses to tighten air quality standards despite the pandemic
- New VanMoof e-bike details leak: Lower price, better parts, electronic shifting
