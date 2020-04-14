Elon Musk: Tesla Cybertruck will have to be wrapped for different colors and patterns

Tesla Cybertruck is going to have to be wrapped in order to get different colors and patterns, according to a new comment from CEO Elon Musk.

When Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck last year, one of the most surprising features, aside from the design, was the fact that the frame of the vehicle is actually the body of the pickup truck.

Tesla is folding “ultra-hard 30X cold-rolled stainless-steel” into the structure and the body of the vehicle:

“Cybertruck is built with an exterior shell made for ultimate durability and passenger protection. Starting with a nearly impenetrable exoskeleton, every component is designed for superior strength and endurance, from Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin to Tesla armor glass.”

Not having stamped body panels offer several advantages.

Tesla writes:

“If there was something better, we’d use it. Help eliminate dents, damage and long-term corrosion with a smooth monochrome exoskeleton that puts the shell on the outside of the car and provides you and your passengers maximum protection.” However, it complicates painting the vehicle – though it is possible. There are ways to process steel in order to give it different colors.

When Tesla launched the Cybertruck last year, the automaker only unveiled an unpainted prototype with the exposed gray metal stainless steel.

Musk suggested that Tesla could offer the electric pickup truck in different color and even hinted at matte black, but the CEO now says that the Tesla Cybertruck is going to need to be wrapped in order to be offered in different colors:

You will be able to wrap it in any color or pattern — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2020

It’s unclear if Tesla plans to offer wrapping as a factory option or through its service centers, but it sounds unlikely at this point with Musk saying that “you will be able to wrap it.”

Here you can check out the Tesla Cybertruck in beautiful different colors.

Electrek’s Take There’s been speculation that Tesla could offer the Cybertruck in different colors with chemical coloring, but it sounds unlikely at this point. A wrap makes sense, but it can be expensive. I like the idea of Tesla offering it. The company could figure out how to offer it at a lower cost with higher-volume by increasing the time of install, which reduces work hours, and pre-cut wrap parts. However, I understand why Tesla wouldn’t want to get into this completely different business of wrapping cars and all the headaches that come with it. There are plenty of companies that are very good at wrapping cars, but again, it’s not cheap. What do you think? Would you wrap your Tesla Cybertruck? If so, which color? Let us know in the comment section below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.