New VanMoof e-bike details leak: Lower price, better parts, electronic shifting

VanMoof was planning to unveil their highly anticipated next generation VanMoof S3 and X3 e-bikes later this month. But thanks to a new leak, we’re already getting an early look at the details.

And boy are those details promising, as they show a pair of new VanMoofs sporting a wide array of upgrades. Better, cheaper, faster… Well, not faster. But certainly the first two are true!

While we try to cover a number of budget-friendly e-bikes as well, more premium electric bicycles are what really get our juices flowing. With higher quality components, more robust designs and better ride experiences, premium e-bikes offer an upgrade in almost every way imaginable. And the Dutch e-bike company VanMoof has long been known for its well-made electric bicycles.

The VanMoof Electrified S2 and VanMoof Electrified X2, known in the industry as essentially theft-proof, have been the company’s halo products.

They feature automatic two-speed shifters, integrated LED lighting, beautiful frames, one-piece handlebar/stem adjustment, enclosed drivetrain, air-suspension saddles and a companion phone app.

But at around US$3,400, they were fairly pricy compared to more budget-friendly commuter e-bikes.

The new VanMoof Electrified S3 and X3 were originally set for an unveiling on April 21st, but new leaks are showing us the details early, as first seen on Reddit. The landing page for the new bikes was apparently visible in the code sent in a recent VanMoof email newsletter. From the landing page, we can learn a number of new specs.

First of all, there’s a major price drop. Early indications are that the price will begin at US$1,998 and €1,998.

Despite the lower price, the bikes actually feature a number of upgrades and higher-end components than the previous generation. VanMoof has apparently contributed the simultaneous drop in price and improvement in components to a more efficient supply chain and larger production volume that has seen VanMoof transition from a smaller boutique company into a much larger e-bike manufacturer.

The S3 and X3 are expected to feature hydraulic disc brakes (upgrades over the previous generation’s mechanical disc brakes), electronic shifting via the enclosed rear hub shifter, an upgraded saddle and an improved front hub motor. The previous generation of bikes featured either a 250 W or 500 W motor, depending on the market of sale. There is no indication yet on the power rating of the new motor, though it is likely to be equivalent due to regulatory requirements that limit the power output of electric bicycles.

We don’t yet have any specs on the battery. The previous generation featured a 500 Wh battery, which does leave some room for expansion.

Shipping is expected to occur in June.

Click on the images below to enlarge them and learn more about the upgrades.

The full reveal is still set for April 21st, at which time we’ll likely receive the remainder of the details.

Any way you slice it though, the new VanMoof S3 and X3 are shaping up to be some very nice e-bikes indeed.

What do you think of the upgrades and new pricing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

