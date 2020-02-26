Quick Charge Podcast: February 26, 2020

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla asks Model Y buyers to change configuration to get sooner delivery, hinting at high volume
- Tesla Sentry Mode helps solve hit and run on a stranger’s car
- Tesla and Panasonic end solar deal at Gigafactory New York ahead of battery event
- Tesla, and even Apple, get some blame for fatal crash on Autopilot, says NTSB
- Mercedes-Benz shares new pictures of EQA electric crossover in winter testing
- CEO of Ford-backed Argo: Self-driving taxis won’t be purely electric for a while
- Volkswagen plans to hire an ‘aggressive’ internal climate activist
- NIO starts production of its new EC6 electric SUV coupe
- ASX teams up with Spirit AeroSystems for affordable eVTOL UAM
- EGEB: Hey EV fans! Do you know how the electrical grid actually works?
- Energica’s sales are booming, surpassing 2019 sales in first 2 months of 2020
- Review: Dōst e-bikes tout 120 miles of comfort
