Review: Dōst e-bikes tout 120 miles of comfort

A new Vancouver based e-bike company has created mid-priced electric comfort bikes capable of 120 miles of range.

Dōst Bikes (rhymes with “coast”) has a simple solution to range anxiety; double the battery size.

While it’s not the first dual-battery iteration we’ve seen, it’s the first time I’ve seen it on comfort commuters that maintain a wide variety of uses.

As a commuter, it’s completely capable, and added accessories from Dōst get you fully loaded. As a comfort cruiser, the bike is very easy to ride for long durations.

My favorite use case is exploring a given area. With a range that high, and a motor that robust, I’d explore to my heart’s content. Using only the bikes, I got to travel pretty far in Vancouver: climbing a mountain pass, a bit of commuting, and a gravel waterfront trail. In each of these areas the bikes performed comfortably and I felt right at home.

With the throttle and 750W motor, I’m not worried that I will tire out either. So long the bike is on the pavement, or fairly solid ground, it’s right at home.

Motor: 750W Bafang BBS02 mid-drive motor

750W Bafang BBS02 mid-drive motor Top speed: 28 mph (45 km/h)

28 mph (45 km/h) Battery: 48V 14Ah (762Wh) lockable and removable battery

48V 14Ah (762Wh) lockable and removable battery Range: 60 mi (96.5 km) estimate

60 mi (96.5 km) estimate Frame: Aluminum

Aluminum Weight: 71 lb (32.2 kg)

71 lb (32.2 kg) Brakes: Tektro hydraulic disc (180mm)

Tektro hydraulic disc (180mm) Tires: 27.5 x 2.4 Schwalbe Super Moto-X

27.5 x 2.4 Schwalbe Super Moto-X Price: $2,799

$2,799 Extras: Optional parallel 48V 11Ah battery, color LCD display, 9-speed Shimano Altus drivetrain, rear rack, metal fenders, integrated lights, optional pannier, trunk bag, mirror and cup holder

What does Dōst boast?

Let’s go over the specs in a bit more detail. One of the headline specs of the bike is actually an upgrade, the dual battery rated for 1200Wh. This is a lot of energy to pack on a bike, double many other bikes, and still higher than other top performers with 700-900Wh. This brings a lot of hefty weight.

The 750W mid-drive motor is a cadence based motor, which is great for easy-going smooth riding. The color LCD screen is about on par with the industry, easy to read, easy to use. The integrated lights (both front and rear) are great and bright enough to be seen in the daylight. I got to see this first hand since we went out together on a bike (instead of riding solo, which I do often).

Mechanically, we’re looking at some ups and downs. For gearing, Dōst uses a Shimano Altus 9 speed, which is OK. The Tektro hydraulic brakes are fantastic, and the tires deserve a round of applause. The super-moto-x tires safley took us down an icy mountain pass at 50kmph. Also, Dōst uses a lot of quality of life components: fenders, welded rack, adjustable stem, easy handlebars, ergonomic grips, and a comfy gel seat.

Butter and Dōst

So those are the ingredients, what’s does it make? It makes for a powerful commuter bike that is comfortable to ride for long trips. The touch points are very comfortable, and the riding position offers familiarity and control. While riding down the mountain pass, I got to feel this first hand, I think these bikes are made solid. Personally, I prefer the Kope model, with the step-over frame. The parts and system are identical, but the Drop (with the step-through frame) is a tiny bit smaller, and that made the difference for me (at 6′ tall).

Dōst with the Most

The tires have some great air volume for comfort and great tread and durability for continued performance. With the tank of a motor that is the BBS02, I shouldn’t have been surprised, but I was: The bikes can really climb! I felt like I had a lot of control, even in the relaxed riding position. The brakes are fantastic, I used them to their fullest extent. The balance and weight are right on point, even with two batteries. The added weight provides some great stability when traveling fast.

Dōst hosts 2x batteries

For $2,799, the bikes come with the integrated 48V 14Ah battery, which is still pretty big. If you spring $699 for the optional battery, you get another 48V and 11Ah. This comes to a total of 1.2kWh of energy at your disposal. Dōst says this will get 120 miles of range, and that’s entirely possible. Normally, I see dual batteries on extreme machines or super high-end bikes. But for Dōst, they’ve got it on a mid-range comfort bike, something all-too-rare these days. Dōst advertises a 120 miles range, and I think this is a reasonable max range that one could achieve. In the future, I’ll be testing this first hand. So be sure to bookmark Electrek!

Roast the Dōst

Let’s talk about some of the cons. The cadence based BBS02 motor has been around for a long time. While Dōst bikes are still getting the benefits of a mid-drive, it’s not exactly cutting edge. The real benefit is serviceability and a proven track record. Considering Dōst is going with a mid-drive, the 9-speed gear range can seem limited for experienced cyclists.

Dōst diagnose

For the average American, who usually bikes for leisure, I think Dōst hit the nail right on the head. They really understand what people want from an e-bike, and what they will use. These bikes will get more people out, and get them out FAR, exploring new terrain and distant climbs with ease of mind and comfort. And since the Dōst team earned their stripes with red-carpet customer service, I expect to hear harrowing tales of what these bikes will do for the folks who get them. Click to check out Dōst and their long range electric bikes.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.