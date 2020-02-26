Mercedes-Benz shares new pictures of EQA electric crossover in winter testing

Mercedes-Benz has shared new pictures of the EQA electric crossover in winter testing after transitioning it from a hatchback.

Back in 2017, the German automaker unveiled the EQA concept at the Frankfurt Auto Show.

It was a compact hatchback.

At the time, Mercedes-Benz claimed an impressive powertrain consisting of a battery pack of “up to 60 kWh” for a “real-world range” of 400km (250 miles – but on NEDC, so likely closer to 200 miles EPA range), dual motors with over 268hp (200kW) and all-wheel drive delivering 0-100km/h (0-60mph) in around 5 seconds.

They also said that it had DC quick charging capable of adding 100 km (62 miles) of range in 10 minutes.

Last year, Mercedes-Benz changed strategy for the EQA and made the vehicle a crossover.

Today, the German automaker confirmed that a production version will premiere by the end of the year and prototyoes are currently undergoing winter testing in Sweden:

“An electric-model in the form of EQA will follow before the year is out. Prototypes are currently travelling the snow-covered roads of Sweden. This winter testing sees the engineers paying particular attention to the thermal management of the battery and the interior, and to charging in the cold. Further aspects are driving safety, traction and energy recovery on ice and snow.”

Mercedes-Benz shared some pictures of the EQA electric crossover being tested around Arctic Falls:

Mercedes-Benz EQA prototype during the winter test in Sweden around Arctic Falls.

The new electric vehicle is extremely similar to Mercedes-Benz’s GLA. Ola Källenius, Daimler’s new CEO, called it a “love child” of the SUV.

Back in 2018, Daimler invested ~$600 million to produce the new EQAcompact electric car at their factory in France, where they will be using their experience building electric smart cars.

